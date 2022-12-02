Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to TennesseeAsh JurbergTennessee State
Women being drugged in Nashville night clubsEdy ZooNashville, TN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Buckeyes ‘set the tone,’ defeat Tennessee State 3-0 to advance to NCAA Tournament second roundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Who has the best coffee in Nashville?Jake WellsNashville, TN
Related
kalkinemedia.com
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Biden hails project
PHOENIX, Ariz. (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on Tuesday said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, as President Joe Biden visited and hailed the project. The expanded investment is a big win...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesia signs agreement with Denmark for potential investments up to $500 mln - joint statement
JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), the country's sovereign wealth fund signed an agreement with the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) of the Kingdom of Denmark for potential joint investments of up to $500 million, according to the joint statement published on Tuesday. The framework...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: QEM, WBE and BMN: 3 energy penny stocks to explore today
QEM (ASX: QEM) announced the latest oil extraction results from the company’s bench-scale pilot plant test program. Whitebark Energy (ASX: WBE) announced progress on clean-up flow rates at the Rex-4 well in Wizard Lake in Alberta, Canada. Bannerman Energy (ASX: BMN) released the results from the DFS completed on its 95%-owned Etango-8 in Namibia.
kalkinemedia.com
Will the Fed 'raise and hold' rates? Traders bet they will not
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers have all but promised to dial down the pace of their interest rate hikes next week, and over coming months feel their way to a policy rate high enough to push down on inflation, but not so high as to crash the economy.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source
(Adds details on job cuts, background) Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has cut about 2% of its workforce, a source familiar with the company's plans said on Tuesday. The job cuts, first reported by CNBC, affect about 1,600 positions and follow workforce reductions at Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Cliffside Capital Announces Formation Of Special Committee To Conduct Strategic Review
* ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO CONDUCT STRATEGIC REVIEW. * STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, A SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO. * NO DECISIONS RELATING TO ANY SPECIFIC POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTION HAS BEEN MADE. * IN CONNECTION WITH...
India foodgrain subsidy bill to surge 30% to $33 billion this year - source
New Delhi, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's spending on subsidised foodgrain to the poor may rise to 2.7 trillion rupees ($32.74 billion) this fiscal year, as the government continues to provide support to the poor at least until December, according to a government official and a document reviewed by Reuters.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
Chinese hackers stole at least $20 million in US COVID-19 relief cash, the Secret Service says
This money was meant for COVID-19 relief and included small business loans and unemployment fund, the Secret Service told NBC.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Australian crypto exchange SwyftX cutting down its staff?
Brisbane-based crypto exchange, SwyftX, has reportedly cut 35 percent of its staff yesterday as the crushing crypto winter continues. SwyftX announced to employees late on Monday that 90 of them would be packing up their desks for good.
India cenbank says digital currency transactions to stay largely anonymous
MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Transactions via central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would remain anonymous "to a certain degree", a top official at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday, adding that technology and legal provisions can be explored to ensure that anonymity.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The company hit some speed bumps that temporarily impacted its production and delivery. The resolution of those issues and a return to form will likely send Tesla's stock soaring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Patriot Battery Metals Commences Trading On The ASX
* PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC- SHARES OF PATRIOT BATTERY METALS WILL TRADE UNDER TICKER PMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Delta 9 Announces The Establishment Of At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
* DELTA 9 ANNOUNCES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN AT-THE-MARKET EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM. * DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - PROGRAM ALLOWS COMPANY TO ISSUE UP TO $5 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY FROM TREASURY TO PUBLIC FROM TIME TO TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Unsubstantiated price hikes drove U.S. drug spending up $805 mln in 2021-report
(Recasts, adds details from interview) Dec 6 (Reuters) - Price increases spread among seven of the 10 drugs in 2021 behind an $805 million increase in U.S. spending from the prior year were not supported by clinical evidence, an influential U.S. pricing research firm said on Tuesday. The Institute for...
kalkinemedia.com
EU to adapt state aid schemes in response to U.S. subsidy package - von der Leyen
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU will adapt its own state aid rules to prevent an exodus of investment triggered by a new U.S. green energy subsidy package, the bloc's chief executive said on Sunday. "Competition is good... but this competition must respect a level playing field," European Commission President Ursula...
Comments / 1