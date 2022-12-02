Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
Kalkine: Why is Australian crypto exchange SwyftX cutting down its staff?
Brisbane-based crypto exchange, SwyftX, has reportedly cut 35 percent of its staff yesterday as the crushing crypto winter continues. SwyftX announced to employees late on Monday that 90 of them would be packing up their desks for good.
Gas prices focus of special California legislative session
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At Gov. Gavin Newsom's prompting, California lawmakers kicked off a special legislative session on Monday to consider punishing big oil companies for their supersized profits during a time of record-high gas prices — the start of a likely lengthy process that will test the liberal Legislature's resolve in the face of fierce industry opposition.
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
Chinese hackers stole at least $20 million in US COVID-19 relief cash, the Secret Service says
This money was meant for COVID-19 relief and included small business loans and unemployment fund, the Secret Service told NBC.
UPDATE 2-South Korea divorce ruling lets SK Group chief keep shares in parent
SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A South Korean court ordered the chairman of No. 2 conglomerate SK Group to transfer cash of 66.5 billion won ($50.68 million) in a division of property, as part of a divorce ruling on Tuesday that kept any stock from changing hands. While not yet...
Israel targets 'smart' cities with new 5G mobile auction
JERUSALEM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Israel urged mobile firms to expand the deployment of fifth-generation sites to allow for 'smart' stadiums and hospitals on Wednesday, as the country launched its second 5G tender.
Indonesia raises nearly $1 bln in debt auction
JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.5 trillion rupiah ($992.64 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
TSMC triples Arizona chip plant investment, Biden hails project
PHOENIX, Ariz. (Reuters) - Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC on Tuesday said it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion, among the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, as President Joe Biden visited and hailed the project. The expanded investment is a big win...
Argentina targets $100 bln in offshore savings with U.S. tax deal
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's cash-strapped government will target some $100 billion in savings held in U.S. bank accounts, in an effort to tax the undeclared funds while boosting central bank reserves, part of a tax deal inked with the United States on Monday. The effort is part...
BRIEF-Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis In Pennsylvania Through Exclusive Partnership With Wiz Khalifa
* TRULIEVE LAUNCHES KHALIFA KUSH CANNABIS IN PENNSYLVANIA THROUGH EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH WIZ KHALIFA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
