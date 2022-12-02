Read full article on original website
House panel: Ariz. company co-founded by newscaster made millions on fraudulent PPP loans
A congressional panel is recommending several tech and lending companies be investigated for fraud for the way they processed billions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, including a Phoenix-based startup co-founded by a former television newscaster. The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.,...
