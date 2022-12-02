ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CNBC

Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports

On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
kalkinemedia.com

WRAPUP 1-U.S. services industry perks up; factory orders jump

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an anticipated recession next year. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday followed on the heels...
Reuters

India foodgrain subsidy bill to surge 30% to $33 billion this year - source

New Delhi, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's spending on subsidised foodgrain to the poor may rise to 2.7 trillion rupees ($32.74 billion) this fiscal year, as the government continues to provide support to the poor at least until December, according to a government official and a document reviewed by Reuters.
kalkinemedia.com

Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News

(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
kalkinemedia.com

Indonesia raises nearly $1 bln in debt auction

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.5 trillion rupiah ($992.64 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com

LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners

Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
rigzone.com

US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles

The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
Reuters

Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China COVID shift

MILAN/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy.
kalkinemedia.com

Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...
kalkinemedia.com

Tata Group's Air India to lease six more aircraft

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tata group-owned carrier Air India said on Monday it will lease six more Boeing aircraft, days after the Indian conglomerate announced the airline's merger with Vistara. The aircraft, expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, are in addition to the 30 leased earlier...

