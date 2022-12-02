Read full article on original website
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
U.S. approves potential sale $3.75 billion of M1A1 Abrams tanks to Poland
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of 116 General Dynamics (GD.N) made M1A1 Abrams tanks, other vehicles and munitions to Poland in a deal valued at up to $3.75 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
China's planned 'nuclear island' is taking shape with the installation of its first reactor
The construction of Linglong One, a multi-purpose pressurized water reactor with several uses, has started in the Hainan Province in south China, according to a Sunday report by China Central Television (CCTV), reports the Global Times. The China National Nuclear Corporation is building Linglong One based on China's independent research...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
A globally critical chip firm is driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netherlands over China tech policy
The Netherlands plays an outsized role in the global supply semiconductor supply chain because of its star company, ASML. The company produces a cutting-edge chipmaking machine that China is keen to have access to. The U.S. is worried that if ASML ships the machines to China, chipmakers in the country...
ANALYSIS-Saudi prince seeks Mideast leadership, independence with Xi's visit
RIYADH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosts China's leader this week at a delicate moment in U.S.-Saudi ties, signalling Riyadh's resolve to navigate a polarised global order regardless of the wishes of its Western allies, analysts said. The ruler of the oil giant has made a...
White House says it is not surprised on Russian reaction to oil price cap
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil from the country. Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the cap can be adjusted over time to prevent Russia from profiting from the war in Ukraine while keeping Russian crude in the market.
Tankers seen heading to Russia as oil price cap goes into effect on exports
On Friday, the European Union agreed to cap Russian seaborne oil prices at $60 a barrel, aiming to limit Moscow's revenue and curb its ability to finance its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has potentially found substitute markets for their crude with both India and China increasing seaborne oil imports. Two...
WRAPUP 1-U.S. services industry perks up; factory orders jump
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding, offering more evidence of underlying momentum in the economy as it braces for an anticipated recession next year. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday followed on the heels...
India foodgrain subsidy bill to surge 30% to $33 billion this year - source
New Delhi, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India's spending on subsidised foodgrain to the poor may rise to 2.7 trillion rupees ($32.74 billion) this fiscal year, as the government continues to provide support to the poor at least until December, according to a government official and a document reviewed by Reuters.
Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
UPDATE 1-Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
(Adds details from report, background on sale and Citi response) Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to...
China says U.S. nuclear weapons report is speculation
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation.
Indonesia raises nearly $1 bln in debt auction
JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 15.5 trillion rupiah ($992.64 million) in a bond auction on Tuesday, slightly higher than its indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX dips, China boost for miners
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. STOXX DIPS, CHINA BOOST FOR MINERS (0934 GMT) European equity markets got off to a muted start on Monday with the STOXX 600 easing just slightly in...
UPDATE 1-Unsubstantiated price hikes drove U.S. drug spending up $805 mln in 2021-report
(Recasts, adds details from interview) Dec 6 (Reuters) - Price increases spread among seven of the 10 drugs in 2021 behind an $805 million increase in U.S. spending from the prior year were not supported by clinical evidence, an influential U.S. pricing research firm said on Tuesday. The Institute for...
US Seeks To Stop Oil Reserve Sales To Refill Stockpiles
The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve. — The Biden administration is seeking to stop sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve mandated by Congress so it can refill the emergency reserve, a move that could impact the release of 147 million barrels of crude oil.
Stocks sputter as growth fears offset China COVID shift
MILAN/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy.
Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...
Tata Group's Air India to lease six more aircraft
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tata group-owned carrier Air India said on Monday it will lease six more Boeing aircraft, days after the Indian conglomerate announced the airline's merger with Vistara. The aircraft, expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023, are in addition to the 30 leased earlier...
