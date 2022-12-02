ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Street Racing, DUI, In Connection To Deadly NW OKC Crash

Oklahoma City police are investigating a street race on Sunday that turned deadly for 31-year-old Rafael Soto-Marin. Officers arrested Cesar Garcia, 42, on complaints of driving under the influence and first-degree manslaughter. Several residents near Northwest 63rd and Peniel Avenue said around 8 p.m. they heard tires screech and a loud boom. Witnesses later learned it was the sound of Soto-Marin losing control of his truck.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight. Authorities said it occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Southwest 84th Street and South Drexel Place. When officers arrived on the scene, 38-year-old Cory Cade was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
People

Okla. Man Demanded $300K Before Killing Four People At Marijuana Grow Operation, Prosecutor Says

Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree murder A man arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility demanded the $300,000 he invested in the operation before the deadly shooting, prosecutors say in court documents obtained by ABC News. Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 slayings. Chen, who prosecutors aim to hold without bond, demanded the money...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Confirm 1 Dead In Weekend SW OKC Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue. OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsatoday.com

What happened at Edmond High?

On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
EDMOND, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced

A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma

A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Three killed in Monday fire at CE Page Airport

Oklahoma City Fire Department late Monday reported a fire on the property of Clarence E. Page Airport at NW 23rd and Cimarron Road. That blaze involved a small plane and reported subsequent grass fire. OKCFD confirmed first responders located three fatalities on site. The fire has been extinguished as of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy