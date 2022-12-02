Read full article on original website
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Street Racing, DUI, In Connection To Deadly NW OKC Crash
Oklahoma City police are investigating a street race on Sunday that turned deadly for 31-year-old Rafael Soto-Marin. Officers arrested Cesar Garcia, 42, on complaints of driving under the influence and first-degree manslaughter. Several residents near Northwest 63rd and Peniel Avenue said around 8 p.m. they heard tires screech and a loud boom. Witnesses later learned it was the sound of Soto-Marin losing control of his truck.
Authorities Confirm 1 Dead in Fatal NW OKC Wreck
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed one person has died after a wreck that happened at around 8 p.m. Monday near North Peniel Avenue and Northwest 63rd Street. Officers said they believe two vehicles were racing on westbound Northwest 63rd Street when the vehicle in the left lane struck with the vehicle in the right.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shooting overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight. Authorities said it occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Monday near Southwest 84th Street and South Drexel Place. When officers arrived on the scene, 38-year-old Cory Cade was found dead with several gunshot wounds. Police said...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: 16-year-old fatally shot man to stop attack on another person
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday morning. Police were called to 8404 S. Drexel Place at 2:30 a.m. after getting reports that someone was shot inside the home. Officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead inside with "several" gunshot...
KOCO
Couple living in Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car, drove off
OKLAHOMA CITY — A couple living in the Plaza District wants to know who totaled their car and drove off. The collision was caught on camera. They are still unsure if the driver was a man or woman, or even the tag number of the vehicle. All they have to go off of is the video.
Okla. Man Demanded $300K Before Killing Four People At Marijuana Grow Operation, Prosecutor Says
Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree murder A man arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide at an Oklahoma marijuana growing facility demanded the $300,000 he invested in the operation before the deadly shooting, prosecutors say in court documents obtained by ABC News. Wu Chen, 45, was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 slayings. Chen, who prosecutors aim to hold without bond, demanded the money...
OCPD Confirm 1 Dead In Weekend SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have confirmed a fatal shooting that happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Southwest 84th Street and South May Avenue. OCPD said they received a report of a person being shot inside a residence. When Oklahoma City Police arrived officers said they found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead, with multiple gunshot wounds.
KOCO
Investigators release names of 3 people who died in Canadian County plane crash
CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. — Investigators released the names of the three people who died in a plane crash Monday night in Canadian County. Trooper Eric Foster with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said authorities found the plane was having engine problems when they took back off to Stillwater. That’s when the incident happened.
KOCO
Man charged with executing 4 people on Oklahoma pot farm headed to court
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man charged with executing four people on an Oklahoma pot farm is heading to court. The suspect was caught in Florida days after four people were murdered outside Hennessey. It took Wu Chen "a matter of minutes" to allegedly murder four people and attempt to kill two more.
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Eric Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
Suspect hid under bed, pointed pistol before deadly officer-involved shooting, bodycam footage shows
The Oklahoma City Police Department released body-camera footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting earlier this month.
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
OKCPD seeks identity of driver in deadly November hit-and-run
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working to identify the suspect who left the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian incident in late November.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Selling Drugs That Killed UCO Student Sentenced
A man accused of selling pills that killed a UCO student in 2021 has received a suspended life sentence. Cameron Payne entered a blind guilty plea to a 2nd-degree murder sentence back in September after he sold Kyle Ward fentanyl instead of oxycodone. Payne is set to spend the first 30 years of his sentence in jail and court records show that he will also pay some fines.
YAHOO!
Oklahoma drug dealer sent to prison after selling customer pills laced with fentanyl
Drug dealer Cameron Jermaine Payne knew his pills may have contained fentanyl, but he sold them anyway on Oct. 16, 2020, to a former high school classmate. The next day, that customer was found dead of an overdose. "I felt a numb feeling, a feeling I can't explain," Payne later...
KOCO
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
Police Searching For Man Who Stole Safe From Edmond Business
Edmond Police are looking for a man who broke into a business just before the weekend and stole their safe. The break-in happened at the Bahama Buck’s near North Kelly Avenue and West Danforth Road. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405 235-7300.
yukonprogressnews.com
Three killed in Monday fire at CE Page Airport
Oklahoma City Fire Department late Monday reported a fire on the property of Clarence E. Page Airport at NW 23rd and Cimarron Road. That blaze involved a small plane and reported subsequent grass fire. OKCFD confirmed first responders located three fatalities on site. The fire has been extinguished as of...
KOCO
Crews investigating after large condominium fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are investigating a large condominium fire in Oklahoma City. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to a fire on North Grand Boulevard. The OKC Fire Department said the building was evacuated but multiple condos on the north side of the building were damaged. Officials said...
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
