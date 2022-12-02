Read full article on original website
Related
Long-term impacts of Georgia runoff on Capitol Hill
As votes in the Georgia runoff election are being tallied, political analysts are examining the long-term effects of the race on Capitol Hill. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joined "Red and Blue" to explain the lasting impacts heading into the 2024 presidential election.
Early results suggest tight race in Georgia runoff
Early results in the Senate runoff in Georgia show a tight race between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join Ed O'Keefe on "Red and Blue" to discuss.
Election night in high-stakes Senate runoff in Georgia
Tuesday was the final chance for voters to cast ballots in the high-stakes Senate runoff election in Georgie between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto, CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and CBS News' Skyler Henry join "Red and Blue" to discuss the race.
Polls close in Georgia Senate runoff election
Polls are now closed in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is defending his Senate seat against Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined John Dickerson on "Prime Time" from Atlanta to discuss the latest.
CBS News
Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff: CBS News Flash Dec. 7, 2022
In Georgia's run-off election, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker, giving democrats an outright majority of 51-49- in the senate and capping off an underwhelming midterm elections cycle for the GOP. A federal judge has agreed to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. And Hawaii officials have activated the National Guard after the Mauna Loa volcano eruption sent lava toward a key highway.
CBS News projects Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate runoff election
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock wins the Georgia runoff election, CBS News projects. He beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker, giving Democrats 51 seats in the Senate. Nikole Killion reports from Atlanta.
Final day of voting in Georgia Senate runoff underway after hotly contested race
Tuesday is the final day of voting in Georgia's hotly contested Senate runoff. Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is looking to defend his seat against Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker. CBS News political reporter Aaron Navarro discussed the latest in Norcross, Georgia.
Justice Department subpoenas county election officials for Trump communications
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for communications with former President Donald Trump, his campaign and several lawyers and allies associated with his 2020 presidential campaign. The requests are dated Nov. 22, according to election officials in Maricopa, Dane and Milwaukee Counties,...
Attack on North Carolina power facility a "new level of threat," governor says
Tens of thousands of residents in Moore County, North Carolina, could be without power until Thursday after a "deliberate" attack knocked out part of the grid. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann joins Lana Zak and Lilia Luciano with the latest.
12/6 Red & Blue Georgia runoff special
The last national election of 2022 was held in Georgia on Tuesday, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker are facing off in a runoff contest. Ed O'Keefe is joined by Anthony Salvanto, Caitlin Huey Burns, Robert Costa and Nikole Killion and Skyler Henry in Georgia.
Congress honors Jan. 6 officers as committee announces it may make criminal referrals
It was a busy day in Washington, with the Justice Department issuing subpoenas in its 2020 election probe, the House Jan. 6 committee saying it will make criminal referrals to the DOJ, and congressional leaders holding a ceremony to honor officers who defended the Capitol during the riot. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "Red and Blue" to break it all down.
Legal challenges to election results could be ahead in Arizona
On the day Arizona certified its midterm election results, almost a month after Election Day. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what challenges may still come, why election denialism is so prevalent in the state and more.
Race to save food amid North Carolina power outage
Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power in a North Carolina county after an attack on local infrastructure. Residents are racing to save perishable food. Mark Strassmann reports.
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
As one investigation into former President Donald Trump expands in Washington with a wave of subpoenas, another involving the Trump Organization reached its conclusion in New York with a guilty verdict. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
Jury found Trump Organization "was running a scam," legal expert says
The Trump Organization has been found guilty of fraud and other charges by a jury in New York. Harry Litman, a former U.S. attorney and deputy assistant attorney general, joins John Dickerson to discuss the verdict, what we've learned form the trial, and the potential ramifications for former President Donald Trump.
Jan. 6 committee will make criminal referrals, chair Bennie Thompson says
Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told reporters Tuesday that the panel will make criminal referrals. "Yes," the Mississippi Democrat said in response to a reporter's question on the topic. He later said, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals." Thompson didn't reveal which witnesses...
Frozen raspberries recalled due to potential hepatitis A contamination
Frozen raspberries are being recalled because of potential hepatitis A contamination. Exportadora Copramar, a company that exports fruit, is voluntarily recalling 1,260 cases of frozen raspberries sold under the James Farm brand. Hepatitis A was detected during U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing, the administration said in an announcement. The...
Trial begins two years after newlywed was beheaded by metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah
Ludovic Michaud was driving around the scenic red rock landscapes of Utah's Arches National Park on a windy spring day in 2020 when something unthinkable happened: A metal gate whipped around, sliced through the passenger door of his car and decapitated his new 25-year-old wife, Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo. The tragic...
CBS Weekend News, December 4, 2022
Georgia Senate candidates make closing arguments ahead of Tuesday's runoff; New York City launches new efforts to minimize growth of rat populations.
California proposal seeks to penalize oil refiners for "exorbitant profits"
California could become the first state to fine big oil companies for making too much money, a reaction to the industry's supersized profits following a summer of record-high gas prices in the nation's most populous state. Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature introduced the proposal...
CBS News
579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0