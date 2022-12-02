ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Serious Injury

The Dallas Cowboys are currently leading the Indianapolis Colts by two points on Sunday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the Cowboys' defense has taken a serious hit. Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown has left Sunday's game with a serious leg injury. "Cowboys starting CB Anthony Brown is being carted to locker room...
Steven Doyle

Best DFW Chili Finds to Warm Your Soul

Crave has written about the history of chili, and Dallas is definitely a large part of that. The original Tolbert’s in downtown Dallas served some of the best chili that could be found on the planet. Also, the original Chilis’, the chain that can be found just about anywhere, opened nearly 50 years ago by Larry Lavine at the now-defunct Greenville Avenue and Meadow location in Dallas served fantastic chili back in the day, with a recipe inspired by the first chili cook-off in Terlingua. By the way, Terlingua's Chili cookoff the first week in November.
CW33

CW33

KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

 https://www.cw33.com

