HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man was sentenced to decades behind bars on five separate counts, including two counts of manslaughter, in relation to a fatal crash last year. Anthony Pingel, 33, was sentenced Monday to 18 to 20 years each on two counts of manslaughter, one year each for two counts of third-degree assault and 60 days in jail on one count of DUI. The sentences are consecutive to each other, meaning Pingel will serve a sentence of 38 to 42 years in prison, plus 60 days on the DUI charge.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO