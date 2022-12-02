ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Farmers and ranchers come together to shape ag policy

KEARNEY, NEB. — The combination of drought and inflation is hitting Nebraska farmers in their bank accounts. Economists put the impact in the billions, yet as the state's largest farm group meets, they find reason for optimism. Nebraska Farm Bureau is the state's largest general farm organization. Members have...
Kearney Symphony Orchestra Celebrates the Holidays

Kearney Symphony Orchestra Celebrates the Holidays. Discover classics By Johann Strauss Jr. and G. F. Handel and enjoy a holiday sing-along. The concert will introduce a UNK Student Concerto-Aria Winner. The UNK ticket office number is 308-865-8417.
Trails & Rails Museum hosts 35th annual Christmas Tree Walk

KEARNEY, Neb — From big to small trees and even some unique ones, The Trails and Rails Museum hosted heir 35th Annual Christmas Tree Walk. “This year’s theme is prosperity so right now we have about a dozen trees that fit that theme,” said Broc Anderson, community engagement director.
Pet Doc: Paws for a Cause

KEARNEY, Neb. — 12th Annual Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Now through February 25th, your session fee is a $50 donation to the Animal Shelter to buy pet food. Baer Studios will give you and your pet a custom pet portrait session. All food and a portion of all sales...
The Good Life Rescue gives animals good homes

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Good Life Rescue is giving foster animals another chance to find good homes, and they recently held their Mistletoe for Mutts fundraiser where donations were given, a silent auction was had and drinks were poured after a long year of rescuing animals in need.
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Grand Island murder case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man has been found guilty of first degree murder in a deadly stabbing. Donald Anthony, 35, was accused of killed Said Farrah during a fight at an apartment in February. The verdict came Monday morning, after jurors deliberated for nearly 8 hours...
Man dies in crash following pursuit in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities are investigating a chase that ended with a deadly crash Saturday night southeast of Grand Island. The Nebraska State Patrol said preliminary information shows a deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over an SUV which refused to stop. The chase...
Grand Island woman loses thousands in reported romance scam

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island woman is out thousands of dollars after falling victim to a romance scam. Grand Island Police say the 48-year-old woman reported she sent about $15,000 over the past two years to an individual she thought she was having a romantic relationship with. However, it was all a scam.
'Absolutely reckless': Judge sentences Hastings man for crash that killed two

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man was sentenced to decades behind bars on five separate counts, including two counts of manslaughter, in relation to a fatal crash last year. Anthony Pingel, 33, was sentenced Monday to 18 to 20 years each on two counts of manslaughter, one year each for two counts of third-degree assault and 60 days in jail on one count of DUI. The sentences are consecutive to each other, meaning Pingel will serve a sentence of 38 to 42 years in prison, plus 60 days on the DUI charge.
