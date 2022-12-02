Pittsburg area women honored for achievements

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Area women are honored in Pittsburg this morning for their achievements.

The award ceremony took place at the Pittsburg State University Overman Student Center. The Pittsburg Area Chambers of Commerce hosted the event.

The breakfast was served to honor the 2023 Women of Distinction and this year’s Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business Award winner, Brandee Johnson.

This year’s Women of Distinction winners were:

Kelynn Heardt

Monica Dawani Angeles

Janet Holden

Brenda Davis

Tess Watson

Debbie Clark-Beachner

Monica LaForete

Lindsay Smith

Eva Sager

Jessica Jones

Katie Merando Falk

Katie Swezey

Brandee Johnson to Receive Kaye Lynne Webb Award

“The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Pittsburg entrepreneur and business leader Brandee Johnson will receive this year’s “Kaye Lynne Webb Influential Woman in Business” award. The award will be presented at the chamber’s annual Women in Business event on Friday, December 2, at the Pittsburg State University Overman Student Center. Following a distinguished 15-year career working for leading brands in national and global corporations, Johnson launched LimeLight Marketing in the fall of 2015. In doing so, Johnson created the only digital marketing firm in Southeast Kansas. In just seven years, LimeLight has amassed scores of clients both locally and nationally, and now boasts a team of almost 30 professionals serving companies and organizations around the globe from their newly renovated headquarters in downtown Pittsburg. This success garnered LimeLight Marketing the 2021 Kansas Woman-Owned Business Professional Service Firm of the Year award from the Kansas Department of Commerce, Office of Minority & Women Business Development, and put them on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. Johnson has also remained extremely engaged in the community, serving as board chairwoman for the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce and as a board member for the Pittsburg State University Kelce College of Business. She also served on the steering committee that led to the creation of the Lord’s Diner.” -Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

