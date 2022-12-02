ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Has Real Life Whimsical Reindeer Farm In Western Kentucky & You Can Visit

Have you ever wanted to meet Santa's reindeer in real life? Did you know Santa has a farm right here in Western Kentucky where can visit with his four-legged helpers?. The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green is Kentucky's first-ever Reindeer Farm that is open to the public and they are actually open year-round. Why not start a brand-new tradition with your family this year and take a drive to see the reindeer? You can even learn all about how Reindeer live, what they like to eat, and all sorts of other fun facts.
Thinking of Gifting an Animal This Christmas? Read This First

The holidays are here and as we hunt for the perfect gift for our loved ones, keep in mind that animals do not make good gifts. You've likely seen posts on Facebook, that read something like, "I really want to surprise my husband/wife/kids/parents with a new pet for Christmas." But here's the thing, animals do not make good gifts.
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season

Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
There’s a Fun Gingerbread House Decorating Contest in Kentucky with Cash Prizes

When I was a kid, I loved gingerbread houses. Oh, who I am kidding? I am well into adulthood and I still love them. I remember one Christmas specifically. I am not sure which year it was, but I remember my sisters and me getting gingerbread house kits around Christmas time. They were exceptionally fun to decorate and they were even more fun to eat.
Judge-exec has Caldwell County Courthouse shining with Christmas spirit

PRINCETON, Ky. (KT) — The Christmas spirit is evident at the Caldwell County Courthouse. Both the north and south ends of the 1938 courthouse have elaborate Christmas lights and messages — decorations that make a dramatic impression in this county of 12,581 people. The attention-getting display is the...
Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Children’s Nutcracker is set to show tonight in Madisonville. Glema Center and Children’s Center for Dance Education are presenting the ballet at 7 p.m. You can enjoy the holiday classic on College Drive. Admission starts at $10 for adults, and students and children...
Kentucky Brewery Offering Christmas Light Trolley Tours

There are few things as magical during the holiday season as bundling up to take an adventure to explore the Christmas light displays and one Kentucky brewery is offering rides on its trolley. Holly Jolly Trolley Rides. Picture it: You and your favorite human being dressed in matching Christmas sweaters...
Owensboro to Host American Cornhole Organization World Championships

This summer, Owensboro will be hosting the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) as some of the best players from across the globe gather for one of the biggest events of the year – the 18th Annual World Championships. This event is expected to bring enormous turnout as visitors travel to...
Kentucky Town’s 100-Plus Christmas Tree Display Honors Lost Loved Ones

Poignantly, I watched old holiday favorites last year, as I had done every year since childhood, and something happened. Rudolph and the Peanuts gang were no longer resonating with me. Had I outgrown those two timeless classics but NOT the Grinch? (Yes, I was still hooked on every word spoken by Dr. Seuss's iconic Christmas villain.)
A Nightmare Before Christmas

On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, Cliff Key and his husband, Chris Cates, were looking forward to kicking off the weekend by celebrating their nephew River’s fifth birthday in their new home, a cozy two-bedroom ranch on Alexander Street in the small western Kentucky town of Dawson Springs. Both men...
OMU’s Elmer Smith Station stacks demolished

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — People got up bright and early on Sunday morning to watch two tall stacks standing 650 and 420 feet tall meet their fate on the east side of Owensboro. Owensboro Municipal Utilities imploded the Elmer Smith Station smoke stacks, ending an era. “Part of me fell with them,” said John Garrett, […]
Firefighters crawl under restaurant to put out fire

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a Webster County restaurant Saturday morning. At least 12 firefighters were sent to Pawpaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Firefighters said they had to go underneath the restaurant to put the fire out. Officials believe it was an electrical fire under the flooring. The restaurant is actually in […]
Rain is on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday with kick off our next rain maker, bringing showers into the area in the afternoon, and a high temperature in the low-50s. Tuesday, showers become more widespread and there is a chance for thunderstorms into the evening. Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be...
