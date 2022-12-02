Have you ever wanted to meet Santa's reindeer in real life? Did you know Santa has a farm right here in Western Kentucky where can visit with his four-legged helpers?. The Reindeer Farm in Bowling Green is Kentucky's first-ever Reindeer Farm that is open to the public and they are actually open year-round. Why not start a brand-new tradition with your family this year and take a drive to see the reindeer? You can even learn all about how Reindeer live, what they like to eat, and all sorts of other fun facts.

