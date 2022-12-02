The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016587- 5321 Spriggs Street- Harassment- The reporting party advised she is being harassed on a texting app. She advised yesterday when she opened the app, she had a message from an unknown party stating, “send $3,000 or you will be killed.” The victim advised she contacted a previous person she had talked to via the app. He was able to confirm that his ex-wife was messaging her. She was only able to provide police with the suspect’s name and phone number.

