WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 6

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016587- 5321 Spriggs Street- Harassment- The reporting party advised she is being harassed on a texting app. She advised yesterday when she opened the app, she had a message from an unknown party stating, “send $3,000 or you will be killed.” The victim advised she contacted a previous person she had talked to via the app. He was able to confirm that his ex-wife was messaging her. She was only able to provide police with the suspect’s name and phone number.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown

TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
TURTLETOWN, TN
WAAY-TV

3 arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen firearm

A traffic stop and arrest in Sylvania last week led to two more arrests and the recovery of multiple stolen firearms and chainsaws, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar on Nov. 29 in Sylvania and arrested him on felony warrants, the...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER

Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVC

Polk County man arrested for stealing a backhoe, says affidavit

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Polk County man was arrested for stealing a Backhoe, an affidavit reveals. In September, the affidavit says Polk County Sheriff deputies spoke to Robert Ledford who told them his Teramite T-7 Backhoe had been stolen from his property at 1437 Boanerges Church Road:. The...
POLK COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah man charged with Fentanyl and gun violations

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County Sheriff’s officers say they confiscated Fentanyl pills, guns and cash from a suspect in the Ooltewah area last week. The Sheriff says Narcotics officers and the Special Investigations Unit developed information that Victor Castaneda had the drugs and guns. They. along...
OOLTEWAH, TN
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
WTVCFOX

Bomb squad detonates suspicious backpack near MAINx24, no threat to the public says police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE. Market Street has now reopened after Chattanooga Police cleared the scene where a "suspicious package" was reported Saturday morning. Witnesses say Chattanooga Police were concentrating on a backpack as they investigated the “suspicious package” on Main Street on Saturday morning, as they waited for the annual MAINx24 parade to begin.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

