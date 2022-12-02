College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County.

The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road.

Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla, was eastbound on Wallula Road and authorities said he hit Scott’s vehicle.

Scott died at the scene.

Estrada Garcia was hurt and was taken to a nearby hospital. According to authorities, Estrada Garcia was driving too fast at the time of the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

The Washington State Patrol is also working on the case.

