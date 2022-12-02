ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS 58

Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Holiday tree lighting at the Wisconsin Capitol Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The annual holiday tree lighting is steeped in tradition. The first Capitol Holiday tree was placed in the rotunda in 1916, despite the building not being completed until the following year. Community members are invited to be a part of that very tradition Tuesday, by gathering inside...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sarah Silverman coming to Madison’s Orpheum Theater

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emmy-award winning comedian Sarah Silverman plans to give some lip to people in Wisconsin’s capital. Her just-announced nationwide Grow Some Lips tour will bring Silverman to Madison in early March for a show at the Orpheum Theater. She plans to stop here as part of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Braelon Allen indicates he’s staying at Wisconsin in Twitter post

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All signs seem to be pointing to the fact that sophomore running back Braelon Allen will be staying in Madison. On Monday Allen tweeted, “Sources this sources that, if I didn’t tell you don’t say it.” On Tuesday he then quote tweeted that original tweet and said, “Update: sources tell me Braelon Allen is a Wisconsin Badger.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former District 12 alder honored at Madison Common Council

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The City of Madison’s Common Council honored and thanked a resigning member for his three and a half years of service. Former Alder Syed Abbas was honored during the third item on the agenda on Tuesday night. Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?

MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites celebrate holiday season at 98th Capitol Christmas Pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside the state Capitol. Sunday, The Kiwanis Club of Madison held its 98th Christmas pageant. Classic Christmas tunes and community members came together to start holiday celebrations. Lights were dimmed while the crowd enjoyed performances from high...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Jim Leonhard announces departure from UW-Madison football program

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Waukesha Christmas Parade returns one year later

MADISON, WI
Daily Montanan

How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people

MADISON, Wis. — Tucked inside a residential neighborhood, and surrounded by a wooden fence and greenery, are nine little houses. With multicolored siding and roofs, they look like people-sized birdhouses. And they fit right in. So does Gene Cox, 48. He hasn’t been homeless in more than seven years. That’s the point of this little […] The post How the tiny-home movement is providing more than a roof to homeless people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin DB, veteran contributor announces entry into transfer portal

Semar Melvin is looking for a change. The Wisconsin cornerback officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed via his Twitter account. “First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to live the life I live and play the game...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Annual Christmas Pageant held at state capitol

MADISON, WI
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation

DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

5 tips to make the most of your Van Gogh experience

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition has made its big debut in the Madison area, and if you didn’t know that, you’ve likely been living under a craggy rock like the ones in the famed painter’s 1888 work, “The Rocks.”. Marketing for the multi-city exhibit that opened...
MADISON, WI

