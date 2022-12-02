Read full article on original website
What is Up
4d ago
Maybe this what these kids needed this. Only in New York how about people raise their kids better for things like this won’t happen. These kids will be in prison soon anyway because it’s hard to believe this old man just manhandled these kids for doing the right thing. The wheels on the bus goes round and around.
Code 3
4d ago
Do not take a cop out under any circumstances.Those little things are rats and attacked you first. Parents are looking for a pay day. The parents encourage their spawn to create a situation in order to sue
informnny.com
Clayton hunter charged with trespassing
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Clayton man was arrested on trespassing charges in the town of Cape Vincent late last month, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Joseph C. Favret allegedly trespassed onto someone else’s property while hunting on November 26....
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with acting in manner injurious to child in Remsen, police say
REMSEN- A local woman is faced with a child endangerment charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Kimberly S. Roberts, 50, of Remsen, NY was arrested Monday morning by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (<17).
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
Oswego man arrested after found asleep in car stopped in middle of road
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon after he was found asleep in a car stopped in the middle of the road, according to Oswego City Police Department. On December 1 at around 12:13 p.m., Oswego City Police Department officers responded to a complaint of a man […]
WKTV
2 facing charges following domestic dispute in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a domestic dispute in Rome on Tuesday. Gary Niles, 37, allegedly got physical with another person during the incident and was arrested. He was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Within hours of asking the public for help, state police have found the man who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Perciful of Watertown on a felony count of...
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
northcountrynow.com
Manslaughter plea taken in Gouverneur murder case
Lashanna Charlton (left) will face up to 20 years in prison for the killing of her daughter Treyanna Summerville in Gouverneur more than two years ago. Charlton pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she allegedly hit her daughter with a hammer causing a wound that became infected and later led to death. See story here.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
wwnytv.com
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - One person was injured in a one-car rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Tuesday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the area of 23682 State Route 37 just after 2:45 a.m. and found a 2007 BMW sedan had hit an embankment of a CSX Railroad overpass and rolled onto its roof.
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
Headlines: Man arrested school crash, Hastings stolen car, $14,000 stolen from Ulster home
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
wwnytv.com
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton. It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village. Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Fire Departments responds to accident at Route 12 and Steuben Street
ONEIDA COUNTY- Calls for a personal injury motor vehicle accident Friday afternoon near Remsen, NY prompted emergency response from local agencies. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 12 and Steuben Street, according to Oneida County 9-1-1 Emergency Dispatch. The accident involved two vehicles. When...
Watertown veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover at no cost
A full-arch restoration typically costs a patient between $50,000 to $60,000.
wwnytv.com
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor, Rebecca Bender is making it her mission to educate and fight, and tell you it can happen anywhere. “I was trafficked in Las Vegas. I was bought and...
wwnytv.com
Owners of condemned Hotis Motel in contact with town, county
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The owners of the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia may want to fix the problems that got the place condemned and boarded up. Empire Assets LLC was summoned to a special town board meeting Monday night, but that meeting was postponed after the group requested time to get a lawyer.
cnycentral.com
Fort Drum soldiers march 5 miles to deliver a "Mountain of Toys"
Fort Drum, NY — It was a mission that took five miles and about 40 minutes for more than 300 noncommissioned officers to complete. But they did it with a singular focus on getting a trailer of toys delivered. According to the Form Drum Public Affairs Office, the annual...
