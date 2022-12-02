In case you missed the Laramie Christmas Parade that happened last Friday, we got you covered!. It was a pretty cold evening, but Laramie folks still came out to see the parade and the kids were beyond happy to get a second round of Halloween with all the candies that were given out! It was a really fun night of candies, lights, and just holiday cheer going on.

