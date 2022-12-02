Read full article on original website
Related
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced
As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code
The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire
No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
Laramie, Stop By The Courthouse For A Light Show
If you've only just driven by the courthouse on regular days, it's time for you to stop by, as they are having a light show throughout this holiday season. All through December, until January 3, nightly from 5 PM to 9 PM, the courthouse will have a light show for you to enjoy.
Santa Is Inviting Laramie To Ice Skate With Him
Ho ho ho, Santa is stopping by the Laramie Ice and Event Center this December 17th and is inviting everyone to ice skate, and have some cookies and hot cocoa with him. This time, Santa will be the one providing you with the cookies. Join us for this FREE community...
Missed The Laramie Christmas Parade? Here Are Some Photos
In case you missed the Laramie Christmas Parade that happened last Friday, we got you covered!. It was a pretty cold evening, but Laramie folks still came out to see the parade and the kids were beyond happy to get a second round of Halloween with all the candies that were given out! It was a really fun night of candies, lights, and just holiday cheer going on.
The City of Laramie Is Inviting You To An Open House
The City of Laramie is proud to announce its Public Works Municipal Operations Center project is nearly complete and most staff have moved in, according to a release. To celebrate the occasion, The City will be hosting a public open house on December 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Please join them in the Municipal Operations Center-North Campus Administrative Building, 4373 N. 3rd St.
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition
Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
DROP EVERYTHING! Chic Fil A is Coming to the Univ. of Wyoming!
After years of asking for it, they finally heard us. At least this one time. According to a release by the University of Wyoming, aiming to meet consumer demand and increase traffic in the Wyoming Union, the University of Wyoming will open a Chick-fil-A dining option in the 2023-24 academic year.
The Nutcracker Is Inviting Laramie For A Playdate
The Sugar Plum Fairy wants you to join them for a magical morning this weekend!. The Abundance Creative Arts will explore a beloved classic, The Nutcracker through Music, Movement, Art and PLAY!. Like all of their playdates, they will have two classes scheduled. One for parents with kids ages 0-5...
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House
The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
Laramie’s Snowed In? Here Are Some Indoor Activities Ideas
Oh, we know how Laramie winter is. Most of the time it just gets too cold or the snow gets terribly bad, and we're snowed in. We adults usually have no trouble just taking the day to rest and not do anything. Sounds pretty heavenly if you ask me. But...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 1