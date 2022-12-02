ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do This & Get Your Univ. of Wyoming Parking Fines Reduced

As announced yesterday through a release by the University of Wyoming, those who have unpaid parking citations of less than $39 at the University of Wyoming can have their fines reduced by donating nonperishable items for a food drive beginning today through Friday, Dec 16. This is part of the...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
LARAMIE, WY
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code

The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Extinguishes Saturday Morning Structure Fire

No injuries were reported from a Saturday morning blaze at an unoccupied multi-family residential structure in Cheyenne according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Richard Martin Drive at 6:21 a.m. When they arrived at 6:29 am they found a growing fire, with flames and smoke emanating from the building.
CHEYENNE, WY
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?

Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie, Stop By The Courthouse For A Light Show

If you've only just driven by the courthouse on regular days, it's time for you to stop by, as they are having a light show throughout this holiday season. All through December, until January 3, nightly from 5 PM to 9 PM, the courthouse will have a light show for you to enjoy.
LARAMIE, WY
Santa Is Inviting Laramie To Ice Skate With Him

Ho ho ho, Santa is stopping by the Laramie Ice and Event Center this December 17th and is inviting everyone to ice skate, and have some cookies and hot cocoa with him. This time, Santa will be the one providing you with the cookies. Join us for this FREE community...
LARAMIE, WY
Missed The Laramie Christmas Parade? Here Are Some Photos

In case you missed the Laramie Christmas Parade that happened last Friday, we got you covered!. It was a pretty cold evening, but Laramie folks still came out to see the parade and the kids were beyond happy to get a second round of Halloween with all the candies that were given out! It was a really fun night of candies, lights, and just holiday cheer going on.
LARAMIE, WY
The City of Laramie Is Inviting You To An Open House

The City of Laramie is proud to announce its Public Works Municipal Operations Center project is nearly complete and most staff have moved in, according to a release. To celebrate the occasion, The City will be hosting a public open house on December 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Please join them in the Municipal Operations Center-North Campus Administrative Building, 4373 N. 3rd St.
LARAMIE, WY
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition

Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
LARAMIE, WY
The Nutcracker Is Inviting Laramie For A Playdate

The Sugar Plum Fairy wants you to join them for a magical morning this weekend!. The Abundance Creative Arts will explore a beloved classic, The Nutcracker through Music, Movement, Art and PLAY!. Like all of their playdates, they will have two classes scheduled. One for parents with kids ages 0-5...
LARAMIE, WY
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House

The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
LARAMIE, WY
