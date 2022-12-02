ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric food truck at UW-Madison wraps up second semester of operations

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Electric Eats, an all-electric sustainable food truck on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, has wrapped up its second semester of operations.

The truck served its last meals of the semester during lunchtime on Friday. It began in the spring to give students a way to eat healthy, sustainable and local food, student coordinator Libby Breider said.

Breider helped launch the initiative and now plans menus and runs the day-to-day service.

“We have so many partners that we can work with on campus that also focus on sustainability. We really focus on using fresh produce and responsibly sourced food,” she said.

In the long term, Breider hopes the effort will grow to include more trucks, but for now, it will return next semester with a single truck and roughly the same operating hours in the late morning and early afternoon.

The truck operates as part of University Housing’s Dining and Culinary Services. Funding from the MGE Foundation and the university’s Office of Sustainability’s Green Fund helps cover its costs.

For the latest hours and locations for the truck, click or tap here .

