South Dakota State

KEVN

Governors Noem and Gordon not happy with Black Hills Forest plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming want the supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to rework a set of draft assessments for the forest’s plan. In a letter to the supervisor, Jeff Tomac, Governors Kristi Noem and Mark Gordon wrote: “We request...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Noem on cutting grocery sales tax: ‘We can afford it’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with concern over a possible national recession, Gov. Kristi Noem believes the state can make good on her campaign promise to repeal the sales tax on groceries. That was front and center in the governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. While the cost...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
ILLINOIS STATE
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo

Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Light snow in northwest South Dakota overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

SDDP Chair Seiler will step aside, endorses state Rep. Cwach. Can anyone lead the party back into political prominence?

When Randy Seiler was named chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party in late summer 2019, it was in dire shape. The party was broke, and had closed offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. It had no paid staff and was in trouble with the Federal Election Commission, which resulted in a $40,000 fine in 2021. In short, it was a mess.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Sunny but chilly today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be sunny today for most of us with light winds. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s, with 20s on the northern plains. A disturbance will track from Montana through North Dakota tonight. That system could bring some snow to northern Harding and Perkins Counties, while the rest of us will be mainly clear and cold tonight. Wednesday might even be a tad colder with easterly winds cycling in some cold air from the plains.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills

When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area.  Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

A Black Hills credit counseling service advises against holiday loans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas is weeks away, and with that brings a numerous amount of store receipts. But for some, it could also bring a loan that could last a lifetime. The holiday hangover is real. According to moneygeek.com, 25% of Americans regret their holiday spending coming out...

