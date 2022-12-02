RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be sunny today for most of us with light winds. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s, with 20s on the northern plains. A disturbance will track from Montana through North Dakota tonight. That system could bring some snow to northern Harding and Perkins Counties, while the rest of us will be mainly clear and cold tonight. Wednesday might even be a tad colder with easterly winds cycling in some cold air from the plains.

HARDING COUNTY, SD ・ 21 HOURS AGO