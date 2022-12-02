Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Governors Noem and Gordon not happy with Black Hills Forest plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming want the supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to rework a set of draft assessments for the forest’s plan. In a letter to the supervisor, Jeff Tomac, Governors Kristi Noem and Mark Gordon wrote: “We request...
KEVN
Noem on cutting grocery sales tax: ‘We can afford it’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with concern over a possible national recession, Gov. Kristi Noem believes the state can make good on her campaign promise to repeal the sales tax on groceries. That was front and center in the governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. While the cost...
KELOLAND TV
Where did money from Gov. Noem’s last budget address go?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During last year’s budget address, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for state employees, saving 14% of the state budget in reserves, $200 million for workforce housing and another $100 million for child care among other priorities. Ahead of this...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota man accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem, Judge
(Charles Mix County, SD) -- A South Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem and a judge. Court documents show 28-year-old Jason Shields was indicted November 17th for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Authorities say the indictment is in connection with threats...
sdpb.org
Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo
Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Food Tax repeal group starts petition process over to rectify Attorney General, Legislative description conflict
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last July, Dakotans for health submitted a request to the Legislative Research Council for a ballot description. Co-founder Rick Weiland says it’s the first step to getting a food tax repeal on the ballot. “You’d actually exempt the state tax collection from food...
kotatv.com
Light snow in northwest South Dakota overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.
sdstandardnow.com
SDDP Chair Seiler will step aside, endorses state Rep. Cwach. Can anyone lead the party back into political prominence?
When Randy Seiler was named chairman of the South Dakota Democratic Party in late summer 2019, it was in dire shape. The party was broke, and had closed offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. It had no paid staff and was in trouble with the Federal Election Commission, which resulted in a $40,000 fine in 2021. In short, it was a mess.
KEVN
Sunny but chilly today.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be sunny today for most of us with light winds. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 30s, with 20s on the northern plains. A disturbance will track from Montana through North Dakota tonight. That system could bring some snow to northern Harding and Perkins Counties, while the rest of us will be mainly clear and cold tonight. Wednesday might even be a tad colder with easterly winds cycling in some cold air from the plains.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem and colleagues urge Congress to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and 20 other governors urged congressional leadership to remove and prohibit the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities...
KELOLAND TV
Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
cowboystatedaily.com
Removal Of Coal/ Natural Gas Could Mean Wyoming And Neighbors Face Blackouts This Winter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An analysis by an electric grid watchdog warns that “a large portion of the North American bulk power system is at risk of having insufficient energy supplies during severe winter weather.”. The North American Energy Reliability Corp. (NSERC) report attributes...
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KEVN
A Black Hills credit counseling service advises against holiday loans
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas is weeks away, and with that brings a numerous amount of store receipts. But for some, it could also bring a loan that could last a lifetime. The holiday hangover is real. According to moneygeek.com, 25% of Americans regret their holiday spending coming out...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
KELOLAND TV
Man previously charged with murder of SD native released from custody
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Washington state judge has released a man who was arrested for murder in the 1994 homicide of a South Dakota native. According to court papers, the state doesn’t think it has enough evidence to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Audrey...
Comments / 0