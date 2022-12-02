ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Trapped wild burro saved from old ghost town mine

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYaVj_0jVZhjVw00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Beatty Fire personnel were able to rescue a wild donkey (also known as a burro) that had become trapped in a hole inside a mine outside of the ghost town of Rhyolite.

It appeared the burro had wandered into the open mine and in the dark fallen into the 10-foot-deep hole. The mine was near the top of a hill and could not be accessed by vehicles. It was a hiker that made the discovery of the burro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFtRs_0jVZhjVw00
Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Beatty Fire personnel save a burro stuck in a mine. (Image: NCSO)

Rescue crews were able to hike to the site with recovery gear and were able to put a rope around the animal, turn it around, and lift it from the hole.

By 6 p.m. Thursday the burro was outside of the mine and ran off into the wilderness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8U9z_0jVZhjVw00
Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Beatty Fire personnel save a burro stuck in a mine. (Image: NCSO)

Authorities said the mine will be blocked off so that another animal or person doesn’t get trapped inside.

Comments / 3

Prayer
4d ago

So happy a Hiker found him and saved him ! For once a happy story and outcome. Run free !

Reply
5
