Trapped wild burro saved from old ghost town mine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Beatty Fire personnel were able to rescue a wild donkey (also known as a burro) that had become trapped in a hole inside a mine outside of the ghost town of Rhyolite.

It appeared the burro had wandered into the open mine and in the dark fallen into the 10-foot-deep hole. The mine was near the top of a hill and could not be accessed by vehicles. It was a hiker that made the discovery of the burro.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Beatty Fire personnel save a burro stuck in a mine. (Image: NCSO)

Rescue crews were able to hike to the site with recovery gear and were able to put a rope around the animal, turn it around, and lift it from the hole.

By 6 p.m. Thursday the burro was outside of the mine and ran off into the wilderness.

Authorities said the mine will be blocked off so that another animal or person doesn’t get trapped inside.

