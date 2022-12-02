Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 5th, 2022 at Fairmont Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Edward and Grace Cline Barnes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph James Olivito...
WDTV
Ethel Isabella Gulas
Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Gulas and his wife Darletta of Salem and Anthony Gulas of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Betty Gulas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Dominick Gulas and Joseph John Gulas. Ms. Gulas received her Master’s in Education and was a School Teacher for the Wood County Board of Education. She served in the Peace Corps in Alaska for three years, offering her teaching skills to private schools. Ethel adored her cats. She always had cats and would take in strays that chose her as their caretaker. She also loved reading. Ethel was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Ethel’s family request donations be made in her memory to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
William Charles “Bill” Preece
William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace L. Goad Preece, whom he married on June 18, 1964. Also surviving are one son, William K. Preece and his wife Audrey of Fredrick, MD; one daughter, Patricia Preston and her husband Anthony of Leesburg, VA; one grandson, Grant Preston; two sisters, Lynda Fields of Georgia and Dottie Cecil of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Davis, James Preece, Ronald Preece and Barbara Allen. Mr. Preece was a 1955 graduate of Warfield High School in Warfield, KY and was a United States Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bill was a brilliant man and could brighten up anyone’s day with his smile. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Preece will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Betty Jean Clark
Our dear mom, Betty Jean Clark, went to Heaven on November 30th, 2022, to join our dad, Charles Thomas “Tom” Clark just in time for their 76th wedding anniversary on December 13th. Mom was born in Clarksburg on May 18, 1926, to the late Marcy E. and Evelyn E. McMillan. Mom had three older brothers whom she dearly loved: Dr. Marcy McMillan, Robert McMillan, and William McMillan. Mom was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mom and Dad had four daughters and sons-in-law whom they dearly loved and in whom they took great pride: Linda Van Horn (Denny); Nancy McClure (Jeff); Martha Clark (Dave Compton); and Jan Sullivan (Tom). Also surviving are grandchildren Chad Ford (Becky); Susan Headley (Mike); Allison McClure; Ryan Sullivan; and Andrew Sullivan (Lacey). Great grandchildren include Wylie and Wyatt Ford and their wives Devony and Cassandra, respectively, and Michael Headley (partner, Samantha) and Tyler Headley. Mom was thrilled to be able to meet her first great-grandchild, Nova Sullivan, born earlier this year to Andrew and Lacey. Mom loved Dad’s sisters, Mary S. Spahr (Phil) and Janna M. Westfall (Jerry), and considered them the sisters she never had. Mom also loved her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Mom grew up on Point Street in Clarksburg where she met Dad, who lived on the same street. Mom played piano for Dad to sing; they were accomplished musicians who later performed in The Stagecrafters, a local community theater group. One of Mom’s favorite stories to tell was that she played the piano for Dad to sing when they got married. Mom has been described by friends as “one of a kind,” “an original,” and “a hoot” for her enthusiasm for life, margaritas, Boone’s Farm Sangria, and her Facebook posts. For the past several years, she loved responding to people’s posts ending her own with “Love, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Betty,” or whatever was the appropriate relationship. Mom and Dad both loved Maple Lake and the many friends they made there over their 55 years as residents. They hosted many wonderful July 4th get-togethers that brought friends and relatives from near and far. They considered the Gastons, Rines, Harrisons, and Janis part of their extended family. After Dad died in 2019, Mom stayed in her own home with the help of her daughters and many wonderful people including Suzette, Cheryl, Hannah, Sophie, Lisa, Haley, Mamie, and—dearest to her heart--Patty and Mary. We daughters can’t thank all of you enough for loving Mom. We also thank Amedisys Hospice personnel Alyssa and Sarah, who went above and beyond in these last weeks. Finally, we want to express our appreciation to the good people at the Bridgeport Health Care Center who loved Mom during her final days and cared for her like family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in their mother’s memory to the charity of one’s choice. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, December 10th, from 2:00 – 4:00 at Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4. He talked about the impact of Light Up Night and new projects Bridgeport city officials are working on. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
WDTV
Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum
Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum. He was preceded in death by...
WDTV
James David Weisenberger
James David Weisenberger, 66, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 26, 1956, a son of the late James L. and Joann McCalla Weisenberger. He was wed on February 18, 1978, to his wife...
WDTV
Beverly George Fleshman
Beverly George Fleshman, 74, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence in Fairmont. Beverly was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Vera B. Cochran George. She is survived by her son, Jason Fleshman...
WDTV
Gary Lee Henline
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gary Lee Henline, 60, of Webster Springs passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Born February 7, 1962 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Riley Cletis and Lena (Adamy) Henline. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Henline Slussar.Gary was the best mechanic around and enjoyed restoring old vehicles. He would always help those in need, never saying no and working on cars well after his health began to decline. He also enjoyed racing cars and won several trophies at the Beckley Motor Speedway. He loved his family and pets: Scrappy, Spanky, and his baby girl, Dinky; and enjoyed spending time with them. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and soulmate, Patricia (Silman) Henline; daughter, Cari (husband, Logan) Durham of Cowen; son, Kirtis Henline of Webster Springs; step-son, Robert (wife, Arlena) Veith of Webster Springs; grandchildren, Robert Duaine Veith III, Nathaniel Veith, Chad Given, Avery Durham, and James Cameron Durham; sisters: Mary (husband, Richard) Bennett of Webster Springs, and Alice (husband, Jim) Varner of OH; brothers: Sanford (wife, Elsie) Henline of Richwood, and Junior (wife, Sandra) Henline of Summersville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.Services to celebrate Gary’s life will be held 2pm on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Point Mountain Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation at the funeral home from 12pm-2pm on Monday.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Henline family.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
WDTV
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
WDTV
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
WDTV
Clogged Culverts cause icy roads in Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports have been pouring in about cars sliding off icy roads near Grafton. People who live along WV Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton say the culverts are in need of cleaning. Allen Snyder is the plant manager for Dyna-Mix in Grafton. He says he’s been...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses alternative loans in a high rate environment. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria open for more than 30 years has announced its closure. Vito’s Pizza announced Tuesday that it is “closed for retirement.” It is located in Clarksburg at 104 Park Blvd. A Facebook post by the pizzeria thanks everyone for many years...
WDTV
All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park. SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages. The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon...
WDTV
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
WDTV
Harrison County Schools to focus on elementary mental health
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One parent reached out to the Harrison County Board of Education regarding what he said was an incident in his daughter’s classroom at Victory Grade School. He asked for help for children struggling with mental health in this instance, for the perpetrator and the victims.
WDTV
Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road, no families affected
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Taylor County is shut down indefinitely due to a rockslide. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls, is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide. Officials said the road is impassible due to...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
Comments / 0