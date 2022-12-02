Bond denied for Upstate woman accused of stabbing a man to death

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Bond was denied for a woman who is accused of stabbing a man to death in October in Oconee County.

Lakeisha McLendon, 37, of Hartwell, Georgia, was denied bond Thursday afternoon.

We previously reported that McLendon was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 43-year-old Terrance Boyd outside a home on Moore Avenue on Oct. 17.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Boyd died from a stab wound to the chest.

McLendon is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.

