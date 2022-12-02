Read full article on original website
Ethel Isabella Gulas
Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Gulas and his wife Darletta of Salem and Anthony Gulas of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Betty Gulas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Dominick Gulas and Joseph John Gulas. Ms. Gulas received her Master’s in Education and was a School Teacher for the Wood County Board of Education. She served in the Peace Corps in Alaska for three years, offering her teaching skills to private schools. Ethel adored her cats. She always had cats and would take in strays that chose her as their caretaker. She also loved reading. Ethel was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Ethel’s family request donations be made in her memory to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 5th, 2022 at Fairmont Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Edward and Grace Cline Barnes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph James Olivito...
Ernest “Dale” Sutton
Ernest “Dale” Sutton, 75, of Nutter Fort passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Berea, WV (Ritchie County) on July 30, 1947, a son of the late Harold and Harriet Davis Sutton. He is survived by his wife, Sharon...
Beverly George Fleshman
Beverly George Fleshman, 74, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence in Fairmont. Beverly was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Vera B. Cochran George. She is survived by her son, Jason Fleshman...
William Charles “Bill” Preece
William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace L. Goad Preece, whom he married on June 18, 1964. Also surviving are one son, William K. Preece and his wife Audrey of Fredrick, MD; one daughter, Patricia Preston and her husband Anthony of Leesburg, VA; one grandson, Grant Preston; two sisters, Lynda Fields of Georgia and Dottie Cecil of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Davis, James Preece, Ronald Preece and Barbara Allen. Mr. Preece was a 1955 graduate of Warfield High School in Warfield, KY and was a United States Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bill was a brilliant man and could brighten up anyone’s day with his smile. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Preece will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
James David Weisenberger
James David Weisenberger, 66, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 26, 1956, a son of the late James L. and Joann McCalla Weisenberger. He was wed on February 18, 1978, to his wife...
Mary Esther Coleman
Mary Esther Coleman, 87, of Fairmont, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Genesis Tygart Center. Mary was a former resident of Marion Unity Apartments for many years. She was born November 21, 1935 in Roxboro, NC. Mary was the daughter of the late Norman and Alma Gerst Holloway.
First at 4 Forum: Brian Newton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Manager Brian Newton joined First at 4. He talked about the impact of Light Up Night and new projects Bridgeport city officials are working on. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant
Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant Chad Daniel Tennant, 47, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly due to a blood clot on Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Fairmont on March 29, 1975, a son of the Leslie P and Juanita Leeson Tennant. Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant proudly served his country with honor and pride in the United States Army. Serving three tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Uzbekistan. He received several accommodations and ribbons for his dedicated service. Chad was an avid reader and often donated his books to the needy in the countries that he served. Chad was seldom seen without a coffee cup near his side. He also enjoyed a good craft beer. He was fond of his beloved cat Annie. He is survived by his brother Thomas Michael Ellis II and his wife Audrey of Georgia; one sister Kerri Rose Ellis and fiancé Troy Haddox of Fairmont; several cousins including Sherrie Rice and her husband Josh of Fairmont who considered him her brother; two nephews Eli Ellis and Caleb Rice; he was care giver to his aunt and uncle Emma Jean Heck and the late Henry Dale Heck; a special friend Andrew Mills. In addition to his parents and uncle he was preceded in death by a niece Alexis McKenzie Ellis; uncles Charles Hendershot, Elmer Hendershot, and Jimmy Hendershot and one aunt Eva Jane Thomas. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 09, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint for this week in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Randolph County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 92, Harrison Ave. near Crystal Springs on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
Clarksburg pizzeria closes after more than 30 years
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg pizzeria open for more than 30 years has announced its closure. Vito’s Pizza announced Tuesday that it is “closed for retirement.” It is located in Clarksburg at 104 Park Blvd. A Facebook post by the pizzeria thanks everyone for many years...
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
WVU students propose a solution to problematic Bridgeport intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years the intersection of Worthington Drive and West Philadelphia Avenue, also referred to as the Simpson Elementary intersection had caused some problems. West Virginia University Civil Engineering students studied the intersection and proposed ideas to Bridgeport City Council of how to fix it. The plan...
Local woman creates “Birthday Blessings” for people in need
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cindy Holbert, of Harrison County, is turning tragedy into an opportunity to put a smile on someone’s face on the one day of the year that’s all about them. “In a deep moment of grieving, I said to the Lord ‘I need to turn...
Man charged for leading officers on pursuit in Stonewood
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly led officers on a pursuit in Stonewood Monday afternoon. Officers saw 48-year-old Henry Hawkins, of Stonewood, driving a vehicle on Cost Ave. and Fourth St. in Stonewood on Monday around 3:30 p.m. and tried to perform a traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.
Rockslide shuts down Taylor County road, no families affected
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A roadway in Taylor County is shut down indefinitely due to a rockslide. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, Taylor County Route 18, Upper Valley Falls, is closed at milepost 4.25 due to a rockslide. Officials said the road is impassible due to...
Harrison County Schools to focus on elementary mental health
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One parent reached out to the Harrison County Board of Education regarding what he said was an incident in his daughter’s classroom at Victory Grade School. He asked for help for children struggling with mental health in this instance, for the perpetrator and the victims.
WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
Clogged Culverts cause icy roads in Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Reports have been pouring in about cars sliding off icy roads near Grafton. People who live along WV Route 310 from Fairmont to Grafton say the culverts are in need of cleaning. Allen Snyder is the plant manager for Dyna-Mix in Grafton. He says he’s been...
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses alternative loans in a high rate environment. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
