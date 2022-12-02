ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Princeton Heights Woodworking

ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me St. Louis Loyal to Local gift guide continued with Princeton Heights Woodworking. Co-owners, Ashlee and Mike Scaglione, joined Mary in studio to share about their handcrafted wooden items and furniture. The two locals are both special education teachers; during the pandemic, the Scaglione’s started building furniture for their home. Soon, the business took off!
Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter

On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
Spire expands utility assistance programs this winter after raising rates

St. Louis Spire customers are about to see a rise in prices for heating and natural gas this winter now that the Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase. The bill for St. Louis customers will go up an average of 3.4%, or $3.06 a month. Spire officials say the money will go toward investing in infrastructure and paying employees.
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill

At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
The importance of doing research when looking for a lash artist

ST. LOUIS — Lash Narrative is a Lash Lounge, education facility and professional product line. The local boutique provides both services and training in professional eyelash extensions and alternative lash and brow services. Kass Aitken, owner, lead lash artist and educator, is an insured, Multi state licensed aesthetician, multi...
Enter to win tickets to see 'The Nutcracker' Presented by St. Louis Ballet

ST. LOUIS — 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 'The Nutcracker' at Touhill Performing Arts Center Comment-To-Win Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who live in the KSDK-TV viewing area and are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (“Sponsor”), Multimedia KSDK, LLC (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
