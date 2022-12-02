Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Princeton Heights Woodworking
ST. LOUIS — Tuesday morning, the Show Me St. Louis Loyal to Local gift guide continued with Princeton Heights Woodworking. Co-owners, Ashlee and Mike Scaglione, joined Mary in studio to share about their handcrafted wooden items and furniture. The two locals are both special education teachers; during the pandemic, the Scaglione’s started building furniture for their home. Soon, the business took off!
stlpublicradio.org
Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter
On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
Under New Ownership, Kohn's Cements Its Legacy
The iconic kosher deli and restaurant will live on thanks to its new owners
Why some parents are seeking full-time pay for part-time work
One global footwear company based in Clayton is experiencing a new phenomenon. Parents have been applying for jobs at Caleres, seeking full-time pay for part-time work.
Cannabis business adds St. Louis-area dispensary, prepares for increased demand
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Proper Cannabis recently completed construction on its fourth St. Louis-area dispensary, the latest move in the company’s preparation for adult-use recreational cannabis sales that includes expanding to the other side of Missouri. Last month, Missouri voters approved Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment allowing adults 21...
stlpublicradio.org
Spire expands utility assistance programs this winter after raising rates
St. Louis Spire customers are about to see a rise in prices for heating and natural gas this winter now that the Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase. The bill for St. Louis customers will go up an average of 3.4%, or $3.06 a month. Spire officials say the money will go toward investing in infrastructure and paying employees.
Career Central: FedEx, Walmart, P&G hiring at Holly Jolly hiring fair
ST. LOUIS — Two more hiring events left in the SLATE Missouri Job Center second annual Holly Jolly Holiday series. SLATE Missouri Job Center's second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Continues on Dec. 8th. The events aim to bridge the gap between job seekers and businesses looking to...
KSDK
St. Louis native pens new book 'The Minimum Method: The Least You Can do to be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You'
Tuesday morning, celebrity wellness expert, Joey Thurman, joined Mary in studio to share about his upcoming book “The Minimum Method: The Least You Can do to be a Stronger, Healthier, Happier You.”. The STL native explains when it comes to looking and feeling your best, less really can be...
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
KSDK
Tis the season to be tacky: STL ugly sweater king brings holiday cheer right to your front door
ST. LOUIS - There’s nothing worse than scrambling for a holiday party outfit at the very last minute, especially when the goal is to look nice while dressing “ugly.”. That’s why one St. Louis local, Mike Golomb, decided to put this hassle to an end when running into the seasonal struggle time and time again.
FOX2now.com
Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing takes places Tuesday afternoon
Three former St. Louis City aldermen who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case are set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing takes places …. Three former St. Louis City aldermen who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case are set to be...
KSDK
Show Me St. Louis Dec. 6, 2022
St. Louis' oldest LIVE & LOCAL lifestyle show. Celebrating 27 years of positive news.
feastmagazine.com
Best New Restaurants 2022: Buzz's Hawaiian Grill
At Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, when co-owner Thomas “Buzz” Moore says aloha, he means it from the heart. To Moore, the word is much more than just a greeting: It’s a way of life that represents love and unity, and this philosophy underscores everything he does at the restaurant.
KSDK
Sugar Creek Sweets reunites with Dana DiPiazza in the Show Me kitchen to show off holiday arrangements
ST. LOUIS - He’s making a list, checking it twice, and it looks like just about everyone on it would appreciate a gift from Sugar Creek Sweets. Rebecca McHugh joined Dana DiPiazza in the kitchen once again Tuesday morning to show off the new holiday spread. Rebecca is the...
KSDK
The importance of doing research when looking for a lash artist
ST. LOUIS — Lash Narrative is a Lash Lounge, education facility and professional product line. The local boutique provides both services and training in professional eyelash extensions and alternative lash and brow services. Kass Aitken, owner, lead lash artist and educator, is an insured, Multi state licensed aesthetician, multi...
Roaming St. Louis: Firs, frozen treats anchor St. Louis landmark
In this week’s edition of Roaming St. Louis, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand. It’s winter time, but people still line up for frozen specialties like the concrete.
