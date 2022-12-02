ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
The Independent

Meghan Markle wins People’s Choice Award for Spotify podcast Archetypes

Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has been named the Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards.The Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify-exclusive podcast was honoured during Tuesday’s (6 December) awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.The PCAs recognise influential figures in the entertainment industry and are voted for by the public. Markle was not in attendance at the event.Other notable wins from the evening included Shania Twain winning the Music Icon Award, Ryan Reynolds for the People’s Icon Award and Serena Williams for the Game Changer Award.Markle’s Archetypes podcast is an interview-based format in which she and guests...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Why the Gonzo ‘Rome Isn’t Real’ Conspiracy Keeps Going Viral

When Alex Fitzpatrick decided to pursue a career in archaeology, her friends from school asked her, not entirely jokingly, “Oh, like the Ancient Aliens people?” referring to the popular A&E Networks show based on the pseudoscientific premise that extraterrestrials visited Earth thousands of years ago.“No, I’m going to be a real archaeologist,” she recalled responding. Now a researcher and science communicator with a doctorate in archaeology, Fitzpatrick told The Daily Beast that her field has long attracted intrigue from fringe thinkers.“Historically, archaeology has been weaponized for loads of different things, whether it’s eugenics, race science, or nationalistic propaganda, so archaeology...
The Independent

Olly Murs says he ‘can’t believe’ people thought ‘I Hate You When You’re Drunk’ lyrics were ‘controlling’

Olly Murs has responded to criticism of the “cruel” lyrics to his new song “I Hate You When You’re Drunk”.Last month, the singer released his new single from his album Marry Me.However, the lyrics were quickly dissected online, with critics suggesting that the song showed Murs attempting to humiliate a loved one for getting drunk and that the words were “misogynistic”.While Murs’s fiancée Amelia Tank defended the former X Factor finalist, he has now responded to his critics while appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (6 December).“I mean, it’s obviously upsetting to think that people took it that way...

