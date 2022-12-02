Olly Murs has responded to criticism of the “cruel” lyrics to his new song “I Hate You When You’re Drunk”.Last month, the singer released his new single from his album Marry Me.However, the lyrics were quickly dissected online, with critics suggesting that the song showed Murs attempting to humiliate a loved one for getting drunk and that the words were “misogynistic”.While Murs’s fiancée Amelia Tank defended the former X Factor finalist, he has now responded to his critics while appearing on BBC Breakfast on Tuesday (6 December).“I mean, it’s obviously upsetting to think that people took it that way...

1 HOUR AGO