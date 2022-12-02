Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Woman dies in East Mount Airy after being 'assaulted in the head' with object, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department says a woman has died after she was assaulted in the city's East Mount Airy section on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. inside a property on the 600 block of Park Lane. Authorities say a 31-year-old woman...
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
nccpdnews.com
VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF NEWARK MAN FOR FIREARM AND DRUG CHARGES – JASON BROWN (40)
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 07:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol. While near the area of Churchmans Road and Goodings Drive officers observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox driving in the wrong direction on the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle then committed additional traffic violations at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
With One of the Clearest Pictures Ever, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Seek ID of Man
Just imagine if every surveillance camera system provided pictures that were this clear. Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for your help identifying the pictured man. As is normally the case, we don't know why authorities want to know who he is, only that he's part...
Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
'EVIL': Arsonist Set Delco Fire That Killed Disabled Woman, Police Say
The fire in Delaware County that killed a disabled woman over the weekend was set intentionally by an arsonist, in what officials are calling an act of "evil." First responders in Darby Township were called to the scene of a house fire on the 600 block of Sharon Avenue just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 4, police said in a statement.
Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report
A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City
A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Man apparently shot himself inside Ventnor apartment
A man apparently committed suicide inside a Ventnor apartment building Saturday, police said. The shooting happened as the city was preparing for its annual Holiday Parade, Chief Joe Fussner said. Police were called to the building at 6303 Ventnor Ave. at 4:08 p.m. by a resident reporting a man had...
Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
Sources: Victim shot 12 times in deadly North Philly double shooting
Sources say one man was shot at least 12 times. A second male victim was shot in the head.
Prosecutor: Latest Atlantic City, New Jersey Shooting Homicide
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds has confirmed the following information regarding the latest shooting fatality in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Reynolds has confirmed that the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department are cooperatively investigating the death of a man in Atlantic City, NJ. It has...
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
14-year-old shot dead after attending birthday party in Camden
Authorities say the shooting victim had attended a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue prior to the shooting.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
