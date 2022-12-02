ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

nccpdnews.com

VEHICLE STOP LEADS TO ARREST OF NEWARK MAN FOR FIREARM AND DRUG CHARGES – JASON BROWN (40)

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 07:30 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) were conducting proactive patrol. While near the area of Churchmans Road and Goodings Drive officers observed a blue Chevrolet Equinox driving in the wrong direction on the shoulder. The driver of the vehicle then committed additional traffic violations at which time a vehicle stop was conducted.
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Atlantic City Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Quanity of Narcotics

Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report

A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man admits he shot another man in the back in Atlantic City

A 31-year-old New Jersey man is facing up to nine years in state prison after admitting he shot a man in the back in Atlantic City. Ibn Jones, of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and a weapons offense for the Nov. 9, 2021, shooting near the corner of Baltic and Indiana avenues, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Man apparently shot himself inside Ventnor apartment

A man apparently committed suicide inside a Ventnor apartment building Saturday, police said. The shooting happened as the city was preparing for its annual Holiday Parade, Chief Joe Fussner said. Police were called to the building at 6303 Ventnor Ave. at 4:08 p.m. by a resident reporting a man had...
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman dies after hit in the head with unknown object: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police arrested a person after a woman was pronounced dead from an assault Tuesday morning in West Mount Airy. Police found a 31-year-old woman and say she was hit in the head with an unknown object after responding to a residence on the 600 block of Park Lane. A medic personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police say no weapon was recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts

On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
