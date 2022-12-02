Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Grassley hopes Democrats ‘aren’t stupid enough’ to shake up Iowa’s first-in-nation status
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) hopes Democrats "aren't stupid enough" to remove Iowa's first-in-the-nation status for the 2024 presidential primary calendar.
Iowa Republicans threaten to move caucuses if Democrats change schedule
Party chair says ‘I’ll move this thing to Halloween if that’s what it takes’ amid suggestion Democrats may go to Michigan first
AOL Corp
There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans
WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
House progressive leader Pramila Jayapal calls herself a Biden 'convert,' says he should run for reelection
"I never thought I would say this, but I believe he should run for another term," Jayapal, who heads the House Progressive Caucus, told POLITICO.
Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
Democrats meeting now after Biden backed push to drastically change 2024 process
The Democratic Party, at the direction of President Joe Biden, is in the final stages of making a series of changes that could have major ramifications on the 2024 presidential race.
Biden faces backlash from Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire against making South Carolina first primary state
Democrats in New Hampshire and Iowa are voicing concerns about President Biden's plan to reshuffle the Democratic Party's primary election calendar.
iheart.com
Is it important that Democrats will no longer come to Iowa first?
Having set up Iowa Democrats for failure in 2020, the DNC is set to take away "first in the nation" from the Hawkeye State today as the Democratic National Convention's Rules and Bylaws Committee is meeting in Washington, D.C. to decide the future of the presidential nominating process. If you...
Joe Biden Drops Iowa, Pushes South Carolina As 1st 2024 Primary State
The president’s choice is likely to rule the day with DNC members and disappoint New Hampshire and Nevada.
New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats
New Hampshire Democrats received a jolt Thursday evening after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the White House will propose that South Carolina be the first presidential primary – and New Hampshire be bumped to second place. Shaheen said she had spoken to the White House that evening and learned that President Joe Biden preferred that South […] The post Second in the nation? White House proposes bumping New Hampshire primary, angering state Democrats appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Iowa to be moved out of first-round of caucuses in President Biden’s recommendation
(Washington, D.C.) President Joe Biden recommends moving Iowa out of it’s first in the nation status. Biden is calling for the Democratic National Committee to replace Iowa with South Carolina, as the first test of presidential politics for the party in 2024. His proposal would move Iowa out of the first-round of caucuses entirely, moving Georgia and Michigan into the early window. This comes after Politico reported Michigan would replace the Iowa Caucuses. The DNC will make its decision on Saturday. Republicans have decided to keep Iowa first for G-O-P candidates.
Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd
Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan under a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the longtime first-in-the-nation […] The post Democrats approve Biden plan: South Carolina’s 1st, Nevada, New Hampshire tie for 2nd appeared first on Nevada Current.
NBC News
Newly re-elected Sen. Cortez Masto pushes Nevada as a lead Democratic primary state
Fresh from helping secure the U.S. Senate for Democrats, Nevada is even more emboldened in its push to leap to the front of the presidential primary calendar. “You can come into this state when you’re running for president and [if] your message resonates and you win Nevada, then that messaging is going to carry you through the rest of the country, newly re-elected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in an interview with NBC News. “Nevada is a microcosm of the rest of the country.”
Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest
By Jane Norman and Robin Opsahl WASHINGTON — While President Joe Biden is reportedly recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, Iowa Democratic Chair Ross Wilburn said the state party is still beholden to Iowa law requiring it hold the first […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NBC News
Eyes on 2024: Biden wants South Carolina to top presidential nominating calendar
President Joe Biden has finally weighed in on the debate over the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest, calling for South Carolina (the state that injected new life into his 2020 primary bid) to go first on the 2024 nominating calendar, a top Democratic source tells NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald, Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki.
Biden triggers Democratic battle with primary vote
President Biden’s push to elevate South Carolina in the early primary calendar set off a fight this week between Democrats pleased with the changes and those seeking to protect their early voting status. The Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) rules panel approved a shake-up to the schedule on Friday afternoon...
DNC panel chooses South Carolina as first state on 2024 nominating calendar
Democrats moved to dethrone Iowa as the first state in the Democratic presidential primary process and replace it with South Carolina, an overhaul championed by President Joe Biden.
Conservative justices signal support for web designer opposed to same-sex marriage
Conservative members of the Supreme Court on Monday signaled support for a Colorado web designer who claims the First Amendment shields her from having to provide services for same-sex weddings in violation of her conscience. For more than two hours of argument, the court explored whether Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would...
Comments / 0