Fresh from helping secure the U.S. Senate for Democrats, Nevada is even more emboldened in its push to leap to the front of the presidential primary calendar. “You can come into this state when you’re running for president and [if] your message resonates and you win Nevada, then that messaging is going to carry you through the rest of the country, newly re-elected Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in an interview with NBC News. “Nevada is a microcosm of the rest of the country.”

4 DAYS AGO