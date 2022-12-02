ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartwell, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate

An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on...
ANDERSON, SC
WBTW News13

16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto breaking. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto break-in. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance

City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies …. Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say. Isolated showers Saturday then drier and cooler on Sunday. Panthers win 12th crown all time, CCES brings home fifth since 2011. Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials …. A woman is...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy