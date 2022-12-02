Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Anderson County shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday night. Deputies said a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting around 10 p.m. on Wilmont Street. The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Deputies said they...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman charged in deadly stabbing of man in Spartanburg, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, is accused of fatally stabbing a man, according to an arrest warrant. The coroner said Narada Lamar Davis, 42, died after showing up at the hospital Saturday afternoon. Deputies said, with the help of Davis' family, Nadia Dawn...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
wspa.com
‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate
An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning. ‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate. An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after using force to inappropriately touch a minor, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that revealed he inappropriately touched a minor. The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into an incident started on Oct. 11. Deputies said it was determined that 58-year-old Darryl Roger Talley...
16-year-old faces multiple charges in South Carolina
Man accused of shooting into a Greenville Co. home
A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after deputies said he shot into a Greenville County home.
Trial set to begin for Suspect in 2019 killing of Upstate teen
A murder suspect is set to be in court today. Sosa Mandiez Croft is charged with the murder of an Upstate teenager, over 3 years ago. 16 year old, Mauldin High School student Josh Meeks was shot and killed in early 2019.
Man who disappeared near shredding machine ruled legally dead
The family of a local man who was last seen near a shredding machine at a recycling plant in Greer received some closure today after a judge ruled that the missing worker is legally dead.
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
wspa.com
SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.
FOX Carolina
Pickens County Council passes Highway 11 ordinance
City council approves third-party investigation of Gaffney Police ‘personnel matter’. City council members voted for an independent investigator to review a matter involving the Gaffney Police Department after a recommendation made by leaders last week. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for Akeema...
Suspect in shots fired incident in custody after SWAT was called in
A suspect is in custody after SWAT was called to an Upstate home following a shots fired incident. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired near Mayo Drive in Greenville, around 5AM Monday morning.
Missing 12-year-old found in Greenville
UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriff's Office new traffic safety unit already showing positive results
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — After listening to the community, the Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office started its traffic safety unit. After a month, the unit is already seeing positive results. The unit, made up of two deputies, is responsible for patrolling areas of Anderson Co. that don't have a police...
WYFF4.com
Car hits power pole, goes into park in downtown Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 9:30 a.m. update:. Vehicle is out of the park. Power pole will need to be replaced. A downtown Greenville intersection is congested Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a power pole and went into McPherson Park. As of 8:30 a.m. the fire department was working to...
wspa.com
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies …. Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say. Isolated showers Saturday then drier and cooler on Sunday. Panthers win 12th crown all time, CCES brings home fifth since 2011. Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials …. A woman is...
