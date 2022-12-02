Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Joe Montana: San Francisco 49ers can win Super Bowl even with 'Mr. Irrelevant' at QB
Legendary San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana believes his former team can end its Super Bowl title drought even with Brock Purdy at the controls.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba done playing at the Ohio State Football program
We knew this was a distinct possibility. The Ohio State Football team had been without Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the season, only seeing him suit up in parts of three games this season. He was the best player on this team quite frankly. Yet, his hamstring kept staying...
For Packers punter Pat O'Donnell, working with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation starts with his late father
When Pat O’Donnell temporarily moved into Mason Crosby’s basement after signing with the Green Bay Packers in March, the punter and kicker bonded over more than just laughs from spoofing the bunk beds scene from "Step Brothers" on social media. They also discovered a common cause. ...
Ohio State Football: Two Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
The Ohio State football team is gearing up to play Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Two current Buckeyes have entered the transfer portal. It has been a very busy week for head coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team. Between recruiting, losing an offensive coordinator, learning that they would play Georgia in the CFP, and having to navigate the transfer portal, Day’s head has to be spinning.
Ohio State Football: Kevin Wilson to take head coaching job
The Ohio State football team is in the process of preparing to face Georgia in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff. It’s a daunting task on its own when you have everyone available. When players or coaches start to become unavailable, it makes it a whole lot harder.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
578K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0