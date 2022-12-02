ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenden County, VT



WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Local seniors looking for a few good Santas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Central Vermont's only women-centered recovery home opens its doors

BARRE, Vt. — The only recovery home for women and their children in central Vermont opened its doors on Tuesday and its organizers are looking to move families in as soon as the new year. “It was a clear need that women needing something,” said Eileen Peltier, former executive...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

VTrans explores options for Franklin County Welcome Center

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

GMCB holds community meeting in Rutland

MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Green Mountain Care Board holds community meeting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s health care regulatory group the Green Mountain Care Board will meet with providers and hold a public meeting on Monday. The GMCB will spend the morning meeting with community members including at an addiction recovery treatment center and a supportive transitional housing program in the Rutland region.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Williston Community Tree Lighting

WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Proceeds from tree raffle to help expand homeless shelter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A nonprofit known for taking on homelessness head-on is using a holiday decoration to boost donations. ANEW Place, centered in Chittenden County, is holding its second Celebration of Trees. Some 34 different organizations donated a decorated tree to be raffled off. Last year they raised $34,000....
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

YCQM DEC. 4, 2022

RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

VIDEO: Williston annual tree lighting

WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE



