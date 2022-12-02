Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Man arrested in Cheyenne for felony drug possession after fleeing law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A man was arrested for several felony drug possessions after leading a Wyoming State Trooper on a chase into Cheyenne. Joseph D. Hylton, 22, was arrested over the weekend for the following:. Aggravated fleeing: felony. Schedule II controlled substances: felony. Intent to distribute: felony. Speeding. Failure...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Todd Steinbock, 54 – DUI...
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
svinews.com
Drug court graduate finds new path as EMT
LARAMIE — For Katie Baker, Thursday, Nov. 10, marked a milestone: she graduated from Albany County Drug Court with friends, family and program professionals rallying around her. Albany County’s drug court program employs a combination of treatment and supervision methods to help people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction...
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings
Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers. "This officer...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capcity.news
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
Man, 2 children dead in presumed murder-suicide in Fort Collins
One man and two children are dead in what Fort Collins police presumes is a murder-suicide incident Saturday morning.
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
Cowgirls Stifle New Mexico Highlands in 80-24 Win
LARAMIE -- All 12 Cowgirls that played scored Monday night as the Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to a 80-24 victory over New Mexico Highlands. The win gives UW a season-high three consecutive wins. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth best in program history. Wyoming (5-3) shot a season-high 53.3-percent...
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing for Two Years After Hurricane, Dog Reunites With Cheyenne Family 1,200 Miles Away
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Alexis Leuning and her then-boyfriend Bobby visited an animal shelter in South Carolina in 2019, they brought home an energetic pit bull puppy they named Bolt. A year and 1,000 miles later, Alexis, her two children, Bobby and Bolt had...
Wyoming AD: ‘Transfer Portal is a Part of Our Life For Eternity’
LARAMIE -- Here we go again. Admit it, you uttered that exact phrase today when you saw three Wyoming players -- all starters -- toss their names into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Cam Stone, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Joshua Cobbs all announced their intentions Monday to leave the program. This news...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne opens application to fill vacant board slots
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and one vacancy on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0