Laramie, WY

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Todd Steinbock, 54 – DUI...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne resident arrested for five counts of forgery, three counts of conspiracy

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident has been arrested for allegedly committing several forgeries around the city, along with conspiring to commit more. Marvell Essjames Evans, 25, was arrested yesterday, Dec. 5, for these crimes and saw Judge Antionette Williams today for his initial appearance. His bond is currently set at 10% of $5,000 cash.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/1/22–12/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Drug court graduate finds new path as EMT

LARAMIE — For Katie Baker, Thursday, Nov. 10, marked a milestone: she graduated from Albany County Drug Court with friends, family and program professionals rallying around her. Albany County’s drug court program employs a combination of treatment and supervision methods to help people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings

Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
RAWLINS, WY
Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers. "This officer...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Cowgirls Stifle New Mexico Highlands in 80-24 Win

LARAMIE -- All 12 Cowgirls that played scored Monday night as the Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to a 80-24 victory over New Mexico Highlands. The win gives UW a season-high three consecutive wins. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth best in program history. Wyoming (5-3) shot a season-high 53.3-percent...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
City of Cheyenne opens application to fill vacant board slots

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne is now accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board and one vacancy on the Mayor’s Council for People with Disabilities. Online and PDF applications are available for interested parties at www.cheyennecity.org/boards. Applications may also be obtained...
CHEYENNE, WY
