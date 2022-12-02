Ventura County's 'sluggish' economy lags behind rest of region, report says

LOS ANGELES — Despite a wealthy and well-educated populace, Ventura County has the worst-performing economy in the greater Southern California region, according to a new report released Thursday by a team of economists convened by the Southern California Association of Governments.

The report was presented at SCAG’s annual Southern California Economic Summit and covers Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial counties. Ventura County was singled out in the report for having “the most sluggish” economy in the six-county region, one characterized by weak job growth, a shrinking population and high housing costs, leaving the region relatively ill-prepared for continued inflation or a recession that most experts see on the horizon.

Ventura County’s unemployment rate has dipped all the way to 3.3% after peaking at 14.3% in the first months of the pandemic. But, the SCAG report states, the county’s workforce — the number of people either employed or actively looking for jobs — is still 3% smaller than it was before the pandemic, which means around 13,000 people left the workforce, or left the county, and have not returned. In the SCAG region as a whole, the workforce has almost entirely recovered and is now within 1% of its pre-pandemic size.

The diagnosis of Ventura County’s economic problems echoes those made by other economic experts in recent years. The SCAG report offers useful context because it directly contrasts Ventura County’s economy with those of the five other counties, said Mark Schniepp, a Santa Barbara-based economist who wrote the report’s chapters on Ventura County and on the region as a whole.

“Relatively, Ventura County is in weaker shape,” Schniepp said in an interview before the summit began at the Sheraton Grand hotel in downtown Los Angeles. “A lot of people have moved out and the population is in decline. … The unemployment rate is almost the lowest on record and there’s tons of unfilled job positions, so the labor market isn’t the issue; it’s getting more people that we can get working. The labor market is really strong right now, but we need more workers.”

Schniepp pointed to local government policies that restrict development — primarily the Save Open Space and Agricultural Resources laws that exist in most of the county — as one of the primary culprits.

“The one thing that really sets Ventura County apart from its neighbors is SOAR,” Schniepp said. “Definitely, SOAR is a contributing factor to the lack of organic growth, as businesses are just not expanding at the rate they are in other places, and to people leaving the county, because jobs don’t exist or because the housing is so expensive.”

There was general agreement at the summit that the United States will suffer a recession sometime in 2023, and Schniepp said he agrees. But economic growth in Southern California has been “stellar” in 2022, the report states.

“The takeaway is that the SCAG region enjoys strong labor markets and has made significant infrastructure investments, which are fueling growth in our region,” Gigi Moreno, SCAG’s senior economist, said during the summit event. “The region is well positioned to weather the global and national recession we are likely to see in the next year.”

Inflation is taking its toll, though. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, wages in Southern California grew faster than the rate of inflation, but in 2022, with inflation at nearly 8% and wage growth at around 4%, workers effectively saw a 4% pay cut. Taxable retail sales in the region also failed to keep up with inflation.

Schniepp told The Star that inflation appears to have peaked. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are having the desired effect of slowing inflation, he said, and they’re also having the expected side effect of slowing economic growth.

Schniepp said he thought Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck the right tone in his remarks on Wednesday, when he said more rate hikes are coming, but they will be more gradual than the ones the Fed has undertaken already this year.

“If they were to raise them higher and faster, we’d bring down inflation more, but it would hurt the economy, so it’s a balancing act,” Schniepp said.

In much of Southern California — though not in Ventura County — the post-pandemic recovery has been driven largely by new real estate development.

More permits were issued for residential units in the SCAG region in 2022 than any year since 2006, and the total value of non-residential building permits issued in 2022 was just below the record highs of 2018 and 2019. Employment in the construction industry hit a 15-year high in 2021 before dropping slightly in 2022. In Ventura County, residential building permits grew in 2022 but remain below what they were in 2018, and construction employment has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Ventura County is second only to Orange County in the region for both highest rents and highest home prices. The median two-bedroom apartment in Ventura County now rents for $2,653. From 2016 through 2020, Ventura and Los Angeles counties had similar median rents, but Ventura County’s rents shot up during the pandemic are now 8.3% higher than Los Angeles’ for a two-bedroom apartment, the report states.

The lack of new jobs and new homes has led to a starker population decline in Ventura County than elsewhere in the region. Southern California as a whole lost population during the pandemic, but in Ventura County, the decline started in 2016 and has continued every year since then.

In 2022, Ventura County had 833,652 residents, down 1.8% since 2016. Births are down, deaths are up — due mostly to the COVID-19 pandemic — and the county has seen fewer new arrivals both from other countries and from within the United States. The population that remains is older than that of other counties and less likely to still be in the workforce: 16.7% of Ventura County’s population is 65 and older, a full percentage point higher than any other county in the region.

Still, Ventura County has plenty of strengths. It has among the region’s highest incomes and lowest poverty rates, and by one measure cited in the SCAG report, it has the region’s best business climate.

The report’s “Business Climate Indicator” was created by David Wells Roland-Holst, a UC Berkeley economist. Ventura County rates the highest in the region on that index, due primarily to a productive and highly educated workforce, relatively light traffic and low crime rates.

“Those are strengths, but there are larger dominating factors that are really driving the economy right now,” Schniepp said. “The vibrancy of the economy is not there because we don’t have the younger people moving in; they’re all moving out. This is something Ventura County has really got to grapple with, policy-wise.”

