Nebraska’s De’Coldest Crawford enters transfer portal

With Nebraska naming Matt Rhule as football coach on Monday and former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph getting arrested in a domestic abuse incident on Wednesday, a couple of changes are taking place involving Northwest Louisiana football recruits.

Former Green Oaks wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford, who spent the past season at Nebraska, has entered the transfer portal, the freshman announced Friday on Twitter. And North Caddo senior wide receiver Omarion Miller has decommitted from the Husker nation.

“Mickey Joseph was a big reason I came to Nebraska,” Miller told The Times Friday.

Crawford mentioned Joseph in his decommitment post.

“I’m forever thankful for University of Nebraska, coach Mickey (Joseph), staff, teammates and all of the Husker fans at UNL,” Crawford stated. “Thanks for the opportunity to better myself through football and education. This year has been challenging for me to get back on the field and complete when facing adversity all year long.”

The 6-foot, 180-pound Crawford was injured in the 2022 Husker fall camp and was redshirted this season. A three-star recruit out of Green Oaks, Crawford initially committed to LSU before switching to Nebraska.

“Officially in the portal with four years of eligibility left,” Crawford Tweeted.

Miller was the 2022 Shreveport Times Male Athlete of the Year for his standout abilities in football and basketball. He was committed to LSU when Joseph was there, but switched to Nebraska when Joseph left.

Joseph also recruited Crawford while he was an assistant coach at LSU. But Joseph was arrested, just two days after Matt Rhule was named Nebraska coach, but released on bond later in the day. Huskers Athletic Director Trev Alberts placed Joseph, who played at Nebraska, on administrative leave.

Crawford played off his name to sign a name, image and likeness deal with SOS Heating & Cooling, an Omaha-based company, in August. While playing for coach Terrence Isaac as a Giant, Crawford had 150 catches for more than 2,200 receiving yards during his career, including 50 catches for 813 yards his junior season. He was an LSWA Class 3A All-State player.

A top 20 Louisiana recruit as a senior, Crawford also considered Auburn, Texas and Florida during his recruiting.

