We must keep fighting for equitable healthcare

I received a small check this week from the class action lawsuit that Hana Etcheverry RN, brought against Franciscan in 2019. The $5.5 million lawsuit was on behalf of 7,000 Harrison employees that were not getting compensated for interrupted lunches and breaks and pre- and post-shift work.

I have proudly worked at Harrison intermittently for over 25 years as a RN. I frequently put in extra unpaid hours because of the high standards I set for myself and my loyalty to our community and its health and well-being. I was working for a hospital system that cared.

Once Franciscan took over our hospital, the leadership’s focus quickly moved toward the relocation to Silverdale. Safe staffing ratios and the retention and recruitment of quality staff became secondary. Patient care had become secondary.

CHI’s failures have become regular reading in the Kitsap Sun since the expansion in Silverdale. From being sued by the state for price-fixing to Covid outbreaks to unsafe staffing levels to long ER waiting times to major violations noted by accrediting companies.

Will this settlement change anything? Will this help us retain the hardworking, amazing nurses left? No, it will not. Kitsap’s only hospital is now owned and operated by CommonSpirit, the second largest health conglomerate in the nation. How can a county of approximately 275,000 residents fight this corporate takeover? Join us at Save Secular Healthcare Washington to ensure that we have equitable and quality healthcare.

Wendy Jones, Bainbridge Island