Reassured that St. Michael can answer in an emergency

By Patrick Burch, Silverdale
 4 days ago
A recent medical incident has left me with the assurance that it’s not all broke at St. Michael Medical Center.

Thanks to CKFR Medic/Engine 51, I was quickly diagnosed and rushed to the ER. As I left home in the ambulance, I did have my concerns. But I had no wait in the ambulance or ER. The care received was first class and I was in a bed within four hours.

A shout out to the cardiac care unit staff for the compassionate and professional care. I left with a pacemaker and a new lease on life. It truly is a team effort between all departments.

The purpose for my message is to reassure everyone that despite staff shortages, or whatever else might be occurring, you are in good hands when a medical emergency arises. I can now say with confidence that you will be well cared for.

