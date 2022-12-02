ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Monae Johnson to take over as Secretary of State a month early

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson will take over the state office early, following the departure of current Secretary Steve Barnett, the Governor's Office announced Friday.

Johnson will assume her role as Secretary of State on Monday, as appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem, after Barnett resigned for a job in the private sector, according to the announcement. She will take office for her full term on Jan. 2.

“Monae Johnson has the confidence of the people of South Dakota,” Noem said. “She was elected, because of her promise to focus on election integrity, and I look forward to working with her on those efforts.”

Johnson was elected in November with 64% of the vote. She's previously worked in the Secretary of State's Office.

Joining Johnson will be Tom Deadrick as Deputy Secretary of State. His hiring was announced in late November. Deadrick served in the South Dakota House of Representatives and was Speaker of the House. He's also served as Deputy to Business Services and as an Assistant Attorney General for the state.

