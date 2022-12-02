ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Fatal New Philadelphia fire ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered for information

The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A fire near downtown that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

The New Philadelphia Fire Department was dispatched for a fire at 3:09 a.m. Tuesday at 247 Allen Lane SW. The subsequent investigation ruled the fire’s cause as incendiary.

Officials declined to say what caused the fire or why they believe it was intentionally set, saying that is part of the ongoing investigation.

State fire marshal investigators are looking for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000.

Asuncion was living in an apartment in the four-unit building when the fire started. She was found dead in the bathroom, her daughter Heather Pritchard and fire officials previously told the T-R. Pritchard said a detective told her that her mother had very few burns and likely died from smoke inhalation.

She has said her mother was the type of person who would sacrifice for her children when the family was poor.

"We, as kids, were eating beef stroganoff Hamburger Helper for the umpteenth time this week, and she was getting to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich," Pritchard has said. "As an adult, now, I know she wasn't getting to eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. She was eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich because she knew that there wasn't enough Hamburger Helper to feed her, too. She wanted us to eat that."

The investigation is being conducted jointly with the New Philadelphia Police Department. Anyone who has information should contact the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 or the New Philadelphia Police Department at 330-343-4488.

