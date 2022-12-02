ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Police release video of aggravated robbery at PECU in October

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released a new video of an aggravated bank robbery that occurred in Central Austin in October in hopes of identifying the suspect caught on camera. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4th at the Public Employee Credit Union located at 1200 West...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder

A woman is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash

Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin

A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot

AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Preventing porch pirates with Rebecca Edwards

This is the busy season for a Grinch called porch pirates – who steal delivered packages. In fact, approximately 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the past year. Here to help stop these criminals is safewise.com Safety Expert, Rebecca Edwards. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in SE Austin neighborhood

Police say a man injured in a motorcycle crash last month in a Southeast Austin neighborhood died from his injuries five days later. The crash happened Friday, Nov. 5, in the 6100 block of Asa Drive, near the East William Cannon and Salt Springs Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One in critical condition after motorcycle collision in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle collision in east Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at around 5:34 p.m. in the 21-311 block of Airport Blvd. EMS said they had CPR in progress as they were transporting...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
CANYON LAKE, TX
CBS Austin

Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tesla crashes into South Austin bar

Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire

Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Boil water notice lifted for Elgin residents

Aqua Water said the boil water notice that was issued for Elgin residents on Blisard Road Friday has been lifted. The low pressure caused by a water-main break was corrected. On Saturday around 3 p.m., the water was tested and the results showed that it was free of harmful microbes.
ELGIN, TX

