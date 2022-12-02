Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Austin Police release video of aggravated robbery at PECU in October
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released a new video of an aggravated bank robbery that occurred in Central Austin in October in hopes of identifying the suspect caught on camera. The incident happened on Tuesday, October 4th at the Public Employee Credit Union located at 1200 West...
CBS Austin
Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
CBS Austin
Mom of 14-year-old pedestrian killed on MoPac now charged with murder
A woman is now facing child endangerment and murder charges after her daughter was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on MoPac last year. According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2021, 50-year-old Tenby Claire Turner called police because her 14-year-old daughter was missing.
CBS Austin
Mueller Flats apartments sues City of Austin, asks to be taken off 'Repeat Offender' list
AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin apartment complex is suing the City of Austin. Mueller Flats wants its complex to be removed from a 'Repeat Offender' list. The lawsuit alleges Mueller Flats is on the list because of damages sustained during the 2021 February winter storm. The suit claims...
CBS Austin
Police ID woman killed in Central Austin crash
Police have identified the woman who was killed Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in Central Austin. It happened in the 500 block of East 51st Street, near the Duval Street intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 8:50 p.m. Investigators say the driver --...
CBS Austin
Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin
A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
CBS Austin
Man stabbed in south Austin, suspect fled on foot
AUSTIN, Texas — After 5:40 p.m. APD responded to a call about a man stabbed in south, Austin. This incident happened at 5510 S Interstate 35. Five APD officers responded to the incident and found that the suspect is a male, who fled on foot. ATCEMS sent the male...
CBS Austin
Police warn of new package delivery scam as Austin is ranked 3rd for most package thefts
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is, once again, at the top of the list for package thefts in the country’s major metro areas. The city ranks third in the US for having the most packages stolen from porches over the past year. SafeWise released its 5th Annual Package Theft...
CBS Austin
Preventing porch pirates with Rebecca Edwards
This is the busy season for a Grinch called porch pirates – who steal delivered packages. In fact, approximately 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the past year. Here to help stop these criminals is safewise.com Safety Expert, Rebecca Edwards. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian injured in collision on East Ben White Blvd. dies from injuries days later
Police say a pedestrian who was injured in a collision on a Southeast Austin highway service road later died from their injuries two days later. The crash happened Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 7700 block of the eastbound service road of East Ben White Boulevard, near the East Riverside Drive intersection.
CBS Austin
APD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in SE Austin neighborhood
Police say a man injured in a motorcycle crash last month in a Southeast Austin neighborhood died from his injuries five days later. The crash happened Friday, Nov. 5, in the 6100 block of Asa Drive, near the East William Cannon and Salt Springs Drive intersection. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
One in critical condition after motorcycle collision in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following a motorcycle collision in east Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at around 5:34 p.m. in the 21-311 block of Airport Blvd. EMS said they had CPR in progress as they were transporting...
CBS Austin
WilCo Regional Animal Shelter reaches emergency critical capacity, pleads for help
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) is at an emergency critical capacity. The shelter is again pleading with the public to adopt or foster one of its dogs for the holidays. “The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter for the past eight months has been...
CBS Austin
Woman named in fatal single-vehicle crash on I-35 service road in South Austin
Police have identified a woman who was died after her vehicle crashed on the interstate service road in South Austin. It happened Saturday, Dec. 3, in the 8500 block of the southbound service road of I-35, near the Slaughter Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
CBS Austin
Search underway for missing man last seen in Canyon Lake
CANYON LAKE, Texas – Authorities are on the lookout for a missing 22-year-old man. According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Aamir Ali was last seen near campsite 48 at Potters Creek Road near Canyon Lake. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting in the...
CBS Austin
Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
CBS Austin
Tesla crashes into South Austin bar
Over the weekend, a Tesla crashed into a new bar in South Austin. Kelly's Irish Pub opened on West Oltorf Street over Thanksgiving weekend. No injuries were reported. ALSO | Barn fire destroys 80 golf carts at Northwest Austin country club. The owners of the bar said it was not...
CBS Austin
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire near Davenport Ranch area in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department, Westlake Fire, and Oak Hill Fire responded to a fire that broke out at a house in Southwest Austin Tuesday night. The structure fire call came in at 9:24 p.m. in the 1800 block of Far Gallant Drive in the Davenport Ranch area.
CBS Austin
One evaluated by EMS after downtown high-rise fire
Austin-Travis County EMS medics evaluated an occupant of a high-rise building downtown after it caught fire Saturday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire at the Lakeside Apartments, located at 85 Trinity St., was out by 11 p.m. Crews then worked on smoke removal. ALSO | Austin EMS rescues...
CBS Austin
Boil water notice lifted for Elgin residents
Aqua Water said the boil water notice that was issued for Elgin residents on Blisard Road Friday has been lifted. The low pressure caused by a water-main break was corrected. On Saturday around 3 p.m., the water was tested and the results showed that it was free of harmful microbes.
Comments / 0