ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed businesses at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint on Monday and Tuesday. Police say the first robbery was reported around 2:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street, south of downtown Las Vegas. A man...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested after argument in parking lot left man dead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in October. Joshua Steffen, 18, was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon. On Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Atomic Museum in Las Vegas announces rebranding effort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The center formerly known as the National Atomic Testing Museum has announced a rebranding effort. A spokesperson says it will now be called the Atomic Museum, described as a new brand and a new mission for attracting more visitors. "Atomic and Vegas are two of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Angels of Las Vegas to host fundraising gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Angels of Las Vegas are hosting their upcoming gala to raise funds for their mission of spreading hope. CEO and President Aynalem Getahun, cancer survivor Blossom Tavares and Via Brasil Steakhouse owner Anna Gomes joined us to share all of the details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Northbound I-15 near Las Vegas Speedway back open after crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE | The freeway has since reopened. LAS VEGAS (KSNV)-- A crash has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in the northeast Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Traffic was being redirected to exit at Speedway Boulevard, near the Las Vegas Speedway. Nevada State...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas

Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Come make a wish this holiday season at Fashion Show Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is welcoming guests to stop by and enjoy various festive events this holiday season. The mall recently transformed its Great Hall into a 'holiday wish' installation, where guests are welcomed to write down their wish for the holiday or pick from a variety of pre-printed wishes, put it into the eye-catching machine and watch as their wish dashes through tubes.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy