news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of killing neighbor had ongoing dispute with victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing and killing a neighbor during an altercation had an ongoing dispute with the victim for nearly two years, according to an arrest report. Brandon Alexander, 64, was taken into custody on Friday, Dec. 2, for the killing of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police looking for man who robbed businesses at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the man who robbed two businesses at gunpoint on Monday and Tuesday. Police say the first robbery was reported around 2:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Wyoming Avenue and Commerce Street, south of downtown Las Vegas. A man...
news3lv.com
Henderson Police release body camera video, 911 call from shooting at house fire
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has released 911 calls, radio traffic, and body and dash camera video from when officers opened fire on a 19-year-old armed with a long gun at a house fire in October. Video and recordings were posted to YouTube on Tuesday from...
news3lv.com
Suspects arrested in Mesquite for mail theft, pulling gun on mail carrier in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) arrested two suspects in connection to suspected mail theft and for questioning in connection with a gun pulled on a mail carrier in Henderson. Over the past couple of months, MPD responded to several reports of mail theft from community...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospital patient in possible dumping case expected to be discharged on Tuesday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A patient captured on a News 3 camera being left outside a Las Vegas hospital is expected to be discharged Tuesday, according to family. The woman filmed was identified by her brother as 63-year-old Guadalupe Cordova on Friday, but her family calls her Lupe. She's been at UMC for nearly 20 days after security from Valley Hospital took her across the street on November 18, left her lying on the sidewalk outside the non-profit hospital alone, and then walked away.
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested after argument in parking lot left man dead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in October. Joshua Steffen, 18, was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon. On Oct....
news3lv.com
Police in Boulder City look for suspect in hit and run crash involving bicyclist
Boulder City (KSNV) — Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. The Boulder City Police Department (BCPD), along with the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), responded to the area of US 95/mile marker 43 around 8:45 a.m.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian struck, killed near east Las Vegas valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking near an east Las Vegas valley intersection Sunday night, according to authorities. The collision was reported just before 9:20 p.m. on Nellis Boulevard south of Flamingo Road, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Investigators believe...
news3lv.com
Man found dead near southeast valley homeless encampment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead near a southeast valley homeless encampment. Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man in a desert lot near Mountain Vista Street and Carol Circle around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. According to the investigation, 33-year-old Shawn Jackson...
news3lv.com
Atomic Museum in Las Vegas announces rebranding effort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The center formerly known as the National Atomic Testing Museum has announced a rebranding effort. A spokesperson says it will now be called the Atomic Museum, described as a new brand and a new mission for attracting more visitors. "Atomic and Vegas are two of...
news3lv.com
Mt. Charleston officials release statement on lodge timeline, new photos
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mt. Charleston Lodge is working on a complete makeover after a fire tore through the building last year. The cause of the fire is unknown, but investigators believe it was accidental. The lodge had to be demolished in March, and plans for a brand-new...
news3lv.com
LVMPD SWAT team delivering thousands of bikes for toy drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thousands of bikes are set to be delivered to kids this Christmas, all courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's SWAT team. Levi Hancock and Brett Brosnahan joined us to talk more about it.
news3lv.com
Angels of Las Vegas to host fundraising gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Angels of Las Vegas are hosting their upcoming gala to raise funds for their mission of spreading hope. CEO and President Aynalem Getahun, cancer survivor Blossom Tavares and Via Brasil Steakhouse owner Anna Gomes joined us to share all of the details.
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas officially breaks ground on Jackson Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new city project has officially broken ground amid the ongoing efforts to redevelop the Historic Westside area in Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas, alongside Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear, broke ground on the Jackson Avenue street project Monday morning. The project is...
news3lv.com
Northbound I-15 near Las Vegas Speedway back open after crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE | The freeway has since reopened. LAS VEGAS (KSNV)-- A crash has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in the northeast Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Traffic was being redirected to exit at Speedway Boulevard, near the Las Vegas Speedway. Nevada State...
news3lv.com
Couple on quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America makes stop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty journey for a couple came to a stop in Las Vegas. Judy and Mike McNamara are on a quest to visit every Texas Roadhouse in America. Over the weekend, the couple visited two out of the three locations in Southern Nevada. The couple...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police host toy drive to benefit children at St. Jude's Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police officers showed off some dance moves as they helped collect toys for children in the valley. LVMPD joined the community for a "Badges and Bows" event outside the Walmart in Centennial Hills on Sunday. The event benefited St. Jude's Ranch for Children....
news3lv.com
Holiday Happenings around Las Vegas
Want to know where to take the family this holiday season? Where to go eat? Where to celebrate the New Year?. We've got you covered. Follow the links below for all things to do this holiday season.
news3lv.com
Come make a wish this holiday season at Fashion Show Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas is welcoming guests to stop by and enjoy various festive events this holiday season. The mall recently transformed its Great Hall into a 'holiday wish' installation, where guests are welcomed to write down their wish for the holiday or pick from a variety of pre-printed wishes, put it into the eye-catching machine and watch as their wish dashes through tubes.
