Capital City BBQ pleads with Lansing community to keep it afloat

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of Lansing’s most unique restaurants is calling for help to keep its doors open.

Capital City BBQ, which serves a blend of barbecue and Vietnamese food, announced through its Facebook page that unless it has strong business through the holiday season, it will be put up for sale next year.

Owner Linh Lee opened the restaurant in 2015 and grew popular among locals thanks to its one-of-a-kind combination of barbecue and Vietnamese dishes. Its banh mi, a Vietnamese roll or sandwich, has especially proven to be an endearing favorite of the restaurant’s regular customers.

So far, the Lansing community has been very supportive of Lee and Capital City BBQ. Lee said the restaurants phone lines have been extremely busy and the restaurant’s lobby has been filled with hungry customers.

“The community and customers are continuing to support us through the holidays. I believe we will make it,” Lee said.

Lee said the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic, including a reluctance toward dining out, has negatively impacted Capital City BBQ.

She also said inflation and the rising costs of supplies and ingredients necessary to run the restaurant have also hurt Capital City BBQ.

“We try very hard to give our customers the best service as we can, and still make it affordable to our customers. We are not talking about the increasing of food costs only, but also labor and expenses are increasing as well. Sales will not cover everything, including company’s debts,” Lee said.

Capital City BBQ fell on hard times in 2020 and called on community support during that struggle as well. An outpouring of support from the Lansing community ultimately kept the restaurant in business.

“I’m very grateful and thankful to the community and customers. The love they give it to Capital City BBQ is the most powerful thing – every business wants to have it,” Lee said. “We’re very blessed. Without community and customers, we cannot make it. We hope our customers continue to come and support us, and all the other restaurants or businesses that are locally owned that we need to keep in our community.”

