RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO