kotatv.com
Governors Noem and Gordon not happy with Black Hills Forest plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The governors of South Dakota and Wyoming want the supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to rework a set of draft assessments for the forest’s plan. In a letter to the supervisor, Jeff Tomac, Governors Kristi Noem and Mark Gordon wrote: “We request...
kotatv.com
Noem on cutting grocery sales tax: ‘We can afford it’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with concern over a possible national recession, Gov. Kristi Noem believes the state can make good on her campaign promise to repeal the sales tax on groceries. That was front and center in the governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. While the cost...
kotatv.com
Black Hills prepares for recently unveiled B-21 Raider
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday night, the new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, Calif., and excitement is still in the air in regard to this new piece of technology that will call the Black Hills its home. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson was one of the many people...
kotatv.com
SD group pushing for ‘open primary’ amendment in 2024
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pretty soon, you may be able to vote for a candidate in the primaries in South Dakota, regardless of your party affiliation. An election reform organization called ‘South Dakota Open Primaries’ is pushing for a constitutional amendment to allow people to vote across party lines during the state’s primary elections.
kotatv.com
Light snow in northwest South Dakota overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Plenty of clouds are expected to pass through the area tonight. Snow will fall for parts of Montana, North Dakota and far northwest South Dakota. Along a line from Ekalaka to Buffalo down to Faith and areas north. It looks like a dusting up to 2″ will be likely. Some spots could approach 3″ where heavier bands develop. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.
kotatv.com
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
