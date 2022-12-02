Read full article on original website
WESH
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
click orlando
Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
WESH
Osceola deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River deputies are looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Tuesday night, according to the Osceola County sheriff's office. Deputies say they believe the man might be armed. They say they are checking the woods and vacant homes in Yeehaw Junction.
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
WESH
Osceola County officials trying to find missing, endangered 13-year-old
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Deputies in Osceola County are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office, Dakota Barrett was last seen in Kissimmee Sunday Morning. She was reported near Eagle Meadow, walking toward Pleasant Hill Road. Deputies say Barrett was wearing a black sweater with...
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
fox35orlando.com
1 man shot dead at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Orange County deputies. Deputies identified him as 38-year-old Lavance Smith. Authorities said the shooting happened on Tymberwood Lane at the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums near Lake Catherine in the Park Central area.
WESH
Fourth person dies in Orlando warehouse fire that sparked fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. — The tragic fire at an Orange County warehouse just keeps getting worse as a fourth person has now died. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Elizabeth Tiralongo has died from their injuries. People driving by Central Florida Parkway last Thursday were shocked to see flames...
WESH
Bicyclist dies following Ocoee crash
A bicyclist was killed Monday in an Ocoee crash. According to Ocoee police, it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 429 northbound off-ramp and West Colonial Drive. The unidentified bicyclist was taken to Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second...
wogx.com
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two children. Albarran daughter, Ana, said she wants her father behind bars. That’s why she created a social media post with claims of what he allegedly did to her.
click orlando
Daytona Beach officer on leave after domestic violence arrest, department says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach police officer is on administrative leave after being accused of domestic violence, the department said. The Daytona Beach Police Department said Officer Justin Dunne and a woman went out Wednesday evening and both returned to his residence around 1 a.m. on Thursday where “an altercation took place.”
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate could seek plea deal, expert says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — While the Brevard County deputy who told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his roommate and fellow deputy over the weekend faces a felony and the end of his career, he is not likely to spend a long time in prison, experts predict. >>> STREAM...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop
Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
WESH
Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school
Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
WESH
Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive in Morningside Park. A man driving a van southbound on Exchange Drive lost control and flipped...
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
mynews13.com
'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County
A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
