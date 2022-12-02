ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested nearly 2 weeks after Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested after being accused of injuring another man in an Orlando shooting nearly two weeks ago, police said in a news release Tuesday. Investigators said they positively identified 45-year-old Charles L. McClain, who now faces a charge for attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, as the shooter.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 man shot dead at Orlando apartment complex, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead after being shot at an Orlando apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to Orange County deputies. Deputies identified him as 38-year-old Lavance Smith. Authorities said the shooting happened on Tymberwood Lane at the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums near Lake Catherine in the Park Central area.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Fourth person dies in Orlando warehouse fire that sparked fireworks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tragic fire at an Orange County warehouse just keeps getting worse as a fourth person has now died. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Elizabeth Tiralongo has died from their injuries. People driving by Central Florida Parkway last Thursday were shocked to see flames...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Bicyclist dies following Ocoee crash

A bicyclist was killed Monday in an Ocoee crash. According to Ocoee police, it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 429 northbound off-ramp and West Colonial Drive. The unidentified bicyclist was taken to Orlando Health-Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being...
OCOEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police capture wanted man who fled traffic stop

Leesburg police arrested a fugitive who fled a traffic stop. A Fruitland Park police officer had assisted a Lake County deputy who ran the plate of a vehicle Friday and found that the owner of the vehicle,48-year-old Robert Wayne Williams, was wanted on several felony warrants out of Marion County.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Rep. Anna Eskamani says sister was robbed near middle school

Rep. Anna Eskamani says her twin sister was robbed in their Orlando neighborhood Monday night. "My twin sister was just robbed walking from Burtons to our home in Thornton Park. She is safe, but shooken up. It was a dark red sedan with two skinny masked men that jumped out and stole her purse off Jefferson near Howard Middle School at around 11:20pm. If anyone has ring or camera footage please send to me: anna@annaforflorida.com," the wrote on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Titusville police: Man accused of killing motel owner arrested

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the homicide suspect who is facing charges after a shooting at a motel. Around 11 a.m. on Nov. 16, police found a man who had been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department.
TITUSVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

'Operation Young Guns' targets youth gun violence in Volusia County

A new partnership of several Florida law enforcement agencies is targeting the young people who Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says are responsible for a string of gun violence across a four-county area. "Operation Young Gun" has led to 100 people facing 283 charges, since May, according to the Volusia...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

