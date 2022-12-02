Read full article on original website
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th
U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
More Santa Sightings & Holiday Happenings in Tillamook Sat. Dec. 10th
SATURDAY AT 10 AM – 2 PM. Join Santa Claus & the Grinch at the Tillamook Air Museum, for photos, fun, and cookies and hot chocolate!. Admissions is FREE with 2 non-perishable food items per person. Canned & non-perishable goods will be donated to our local food bank. Questions...
Two Suspects Charged with Murder of Man Found in Tillamook State Forest
(TILLAMOOK, OR – December 5, 2022 – 2:30 pm) On Friday, December 2, 2022, while making campsite visits in the East Fork of the Trask area of the Tillamook State Forest, a Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputy located a deceased 52-year-old male in a campsite and his barking dog tied to a nearby tree. Evidence found on scene indicated the man had been shot and his vehicle had been stolen. Spent cartridges and a firearm were also located on scene.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE UPDATE: Persons of Interest, Minivan from Homicide Located in Nevada
(FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE- December 4, 2022 – 2:50 pm) The two Persons of Interest, and the Toyota Minivan, that TCSO Detectives have been searching for have been located in Nevada. TCSO Detectives are en route to Nevada at this time. This is an ongoing major crimes investigation. TCSO will release further information when it is appropriate to do so.
Tillamook Celebrates Historic 2022 Football Season
The 2022 season was a historic one for Tillamook football (5-0 Cowapa League, 10-3 overall). If you haven’t already heard, The Mooks made it to the 4A title game for the first time in 45 years. Around 5,000 people showed their support at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. Hats off to the Estacada Rangers (5-0 Tri-Valley Conference, 12-1 overall), who were winners of their last twelve, including the OSAA title game (their first in program history).
