UT Medical Center restricting visitation due to spread of the flu
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee. Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.
UT Medical Center limiting visitors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
Clayton Homes workers raise $68K for Morristown Regional Cancer Center
An East Tennessee business used a friend competition to help people diagnosed with cancer.
Clinton Fire Department gets $17,485 grant to buy stabilization equipment
CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said Monday they received a grant to help them buy equipment used to stabilize vehicles and structures during emergencies. They received $17,485 to buy stabilization cribbing, which will help firefighters as they conduct operations during an emergency. According to a release, all firefighters at CFD are trained in emergency vehicle extrication techniques, using tools like the "Jaws of Life" to save people. The new cribbing will help them safely conduct those operations.
'Buy a tree. Change a Life': Nonprofit sells Christmas trees in Powell to help kids
POWELL, Tenn. — Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world this holiday season by selling Christmas trees. The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.
Knoxville Area Urban League hosting free health care clinic
Several vaccines will be offered. Insurance specialists will also be on hand to assist with signing up for healthcare-dot-gov insurance.
Mice infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary has district officials scurrying for a solution
Knox County Schools are working to eliminate a mouse infestation at Hardin Valley Elementary, a spokeswoman said.
Meet the Food City employee approaching 70 years on the job — Woody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Woody Woods, you would remember. His compassion, kindness and passion for the job are something most customers remember. Woody has been employed by Food City since 1954. That's the same year polio vaccinations were introduced, Elvis Presley...
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
What you'll pay at the pump
AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
KCS considers hiring outside company to clean schools due to lack of custodians
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders at Knox County Schools said they are having trouble finding custodians to clean schools, and are thinking about hiring an outside company to clean up after-hours as a result. They said 16 schools were at less than 60% of the staffing they need to operate...
Remote Area Medical hosted free health clinic for people in the community
COALFIELD, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical hosted a pop-up free clinic at Coalfield High School. People parked overnight in Coalfield, Tenn. and waited for almost 24 hours to see a doctor. "I spent the night in the truck,” Robert Mason one of the patients said. The U.S. Census...
Federal rent assistance program to end in less than a month after almost three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a month, a federal rent relief program will come to an end. The U.S. Treasury Department started the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2020 as a way to help people keep their homes in the face of new financial challenges. The program opened up...
BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
KCS discusses spending around $1.8 million for partnership with McNabb Center to expand mental health services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met Monday to discuss whether it should spend around $1.835 million for a partnership with the McNabb Center meant to expand mental health services. The contract would start on Jan. 1, 2023, and would end on the last day of...
Suspect who damaged Knoxville nonprofit’s van sought
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who was seen on video vandalizing an organization's van on Saturday.
