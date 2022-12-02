ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UT Medical Center restricting visitation due to spread of the flu

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Medical Center they were temporarily restricting visitation as the number of flu cases rise in East Tennessee. Starting in December 2022, they said people under 12 years old would not be able to visit patients. They also said people who show signs of an illness such as a cough, congestion, or upset stomach would not be able to visit patients either.
UT Medical Center limiting visitors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center is limiting visitation in wake of a serious flu wave. People under the age of 12 and anyone with any illness will not be able to visit patients for the time being. The restrictions begin in December and are in place until further notice.
Clinton Fire Department gets $17,485 grant to buy stabilization equipment

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said Monday they received a grant to help them buy equipment used to stabilize vehicles and structures during emergencies. They received $17,485 to buy stabilization cribbing, which will help firefighters as they conduct operations during an emergency. According to a release, all firefighters at CFD are trained in emergency vehicle extrication techniques, using tools like the "Jaws of Life" to save people. The new cribbing will help them safely conduct those operations.
'Buy a tree. Change a Life': Nonprofit sells Christmas trees in Powell to help kids

POWELL, Tenn. — Redemption Life Church in Powell is working with a nonprofit to help children locally and across the world this holiday season by selling Christmas trees. The church is working with the organization ForHope.us to host the Buy a Tree. Change A Life event. The Christmas tree sale started in 2012 out of Life Pointe Church in Homestead, Florida to raise money to cover the costs of adopting a child from Ethiopia. Since then, it evolved into the event it is today.
Meet the Food City employee approaching 70 years on the job — Woody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Woody Woods, you would remember. His compassion, kindness and passion for the job are something most customers remember. Woody has been employed by Food City since 1954. That's the same year polio vaccinations were introduced, Elvis Presley...
What you'll pay at the pump

AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. AAA shares what to know as you are preparing to travel for the Christmas Holiday. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Shipping safety this holiday …. The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers group offers tips for shipping safety...
BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back

As NPR's Southwest correspondent based in Austin, Texas, John Burnett covers immigration, border affairs, Texas news and other national assignments. In 2018, 2019 and again in 2020, he won national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association for continuing coverage of the immigration beat. In 2020, Burnett along with other NPR journalists, were finalists for a duPont-Columbia Award for their coverage of the Trump Administration's Remain in Mexico program. In December 2018, Burnett was invited to participate in a workshop on Refugees, Immigration and Border Security in Western Europe, sponsored by the RIAS Berlin Commission.
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
