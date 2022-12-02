Read full article on original website
Fargo Firefighters respond to kitchen fire
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire near Downtown Fargo Tuesday afternoon. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 1446 4th Avenue North at 4:13 p.m. While en route, dispatch updated responding units that the caller was outside with four children but one occupant had come out and then gone back in to put the fire out.
Public invited to attend Open House for proposed Mixed-Use Development in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- You have the opportunity to get a first-hand look on a possible new project in the City of Fargo. An open house for a proposed mixed-use development on the 1600 block of University Drive South is scheduled for Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the Sky Commons room in the Civic Center, at 207 4th Street North.
West Fargo Fire Department to host annual awards ceremony
(West Fargo, ND) -- Some of West Fargo's finest are getting honored this week, and you are invited to stop by. The West Fargo Fire Department is set to host its annual awards ceremony 7 p.m. Thursday, December 8th at the South Station, which is located at 445 29th Avenue West.
VNL Investigates: School bus safety in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re less than four months into the new school year, but officials say there have already been dozens of stop arm violations on both sides of the river as impatient or distracted drivers blow by school buses dropping or picking kids up. Over...
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
Several crashes, slippery conditions hit FM Metro Tuesday
(Fargo, ND) -- Slippery conditions have plagued roadways throughout the FM Metro and surrounding areas Tuesday morning as the snow continues to fall. The Minnesota State Patrol has posted several photos of several spin outs and crashes along I-94 from Barnesville up to Moorhead, noting slick roads and high speeds.
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against three THC companies
(St. Paul, MN) -- Three Minnesota companies that manufacture and sell THC edibles are facing a lawsuit from the state Board of Pharmacy. The lawsuit, which involves Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, claims they sold products containing more than 50 times the legal amount of THC.
Pedestrian is struck and killed in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Otter Tail County. The incident took place Monday evening in Rush Lake Township. According to the report, a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive by Dexter Brown, 32, of Otter Tail, was traveling northbound on Highway 78 when it struck a pedestrian walking in the lane, near Round Lake Loop north of Otter Tail.
Fargodome GM: securing financing for long-discussed improvements could prove "challenging"
(Fargo, ND) -- The general manager at the Fargodome is giving an update on efforts aimed at refurbishing the facility. "So we've been looking at ways to enhance the Fargodome. I believe the City of Fargo, Fargodome Authority, NDSU and Fargodome management have done a great job over the 30 years of keeping up a lot of different things with it as far as some space, technology, the lighting, things such as that," said Rob Sobolik.
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Minnesota Woman Demolishes Apartment After Being Evicted
Being a landlord can sometimes be a giant pain. It's just a fact of life, you don't pay your rent, you'll be evicted. Same as if you miss a few car payments, you can bet they will come and take your car. So why would a person take it out...
Fargo Public Schools shares legislative priorities before upcoming North Dakota Legislative Session
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools released a list of legislative priorities for the 68th North Dakota legislative session. The legislative session begins on January 3rd, 2023 and will adjourn sometime before April 28th, 2023. The Fargo Board of Education's Governmental Affairs Committee released a list of policy priorities in preparation for the beginning of the session, which can be broken down into multiple different categories, including providing school culture and safety, and additional funding for special education, English learners, tuition revenue offset, and mill levy deductions.
Man found on railroad bridge pillar over I-94 in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man found over a bridge that spans I-94 prompted emergency response on Monday evening. Authorities responded to the scene and found a man on one of the pillars of the railroad bridge over I-94. Westbound traffic backed up and was delayed throughout the incident. The man was taken away from the scene via ambulance in unknown condition.
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
Man honored for bravery after saving Minnesota couple from burning car
(Breckenridge, MN) -- A man is being honored after he saved an elderly Minnesota couple from a burning vehicle. The Breckenridge city council recognized Jared Hoechst for bravery and heroism Monday. Hoechst was on his way to Fargo November 20th when he came across the crash off I-29 and Highway...
UPDATE: Man found on pillar of Moorhead bridge, traffic moving again
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the top of a railroad bridge, 25-35 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94. Moorhead Police say the man was found around 4 PM near the 2000 block of 28th Ave S on top of a railroad bridge support pillar.
Valley City Man Facing Charges Following Crash
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) A 24-year-old man was arrested after Valley City police officers responded to a crash on a bridge deck in the 800 block of 8th Avenue Southwest around 2:52am on Saturday, December 3rd. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said the crash involved a vehicle that had gone over...
