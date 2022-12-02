Read full article on original website
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Arizona state officials certified the results of the midterm elections on Monday nearly a month after Election Day.
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
HuffPost
Longtime Arizona GOP Rep. Jim Kolbe Dies At 80
PHOENIX (AP) — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement that Kolbe died Saturday. Ducey ordered flags lowered...
Arizona’s Cochise County certifies election following court order
The Cochise County, Ariz., board of supervisors certified the county’s election results on Thursday, after a state judge ruled that it was unlawful for two GOP supervisors not to certify the results by the state’s legal deadline. The board voted 2-0 to certify the results from the Nov....
President Joe Biden touts economic plan at TSMC chip plant in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his...
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
The Cochise County, Ariz., supervisors certified the results of the midterm election Thursday after being ordered by a state judge.
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 2-4
PHOENIX — Storms scattered across the Valley over the weekend left residents without power and broke new rainfall records, and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona wants solutions for Title 42. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend. A storm...
GOP county's refusal to certify election results could flip result of Arizona House seat
A rural GOP county in Arizona could cost its own party a House seat in an already narrow majority if it does not certify its election results.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) — USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter lived through the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor even though his battleship exploded and sank after being pierced by aerial bombs. That makes the now 101-year-old somewhat of a celebrity, especially on the anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, assault. Many...
Endangered red squirrel found in Arizona sees increase in population
SAFFORD (AP) — The latest survey shows another increase in the population of the endangered Mount Graham red squirrel in the Pinaleno Mountains of southeastern Arizona, according to authorities. State Game and Fish Department officials said Thursday that the annual survey estimates that there currently are 156 of the...
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs speaks on abortion, border, special sessions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is busy preparing to become the state’s 24th governor. Hobbs has already outlined some initial priorities for when she takes over the office from Gov. Doug Ducey in January. KTAR News spoke exclusively Wednesday with Hobbs, who dished on abortion, border issues...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Arizona
Safety is one of the most important things people look for when finding a place to live. People often look for cities that have lower crime rates, great schools, and safe neighborhoods. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the most dangerous cities in each state. The website states, "24/7...
knau.org
Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1
Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1. The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1. It’s tied...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Nov. 25-27
PHOENIX — The holiday season is officially underway and there are plenty of events around the Valley this weekend to get into the festive mood. Here are some of the biggest events around the Phoenix area. Phoenix. Day: Friday. Time: 7 p.m. Venue: Footprint Center. Day: Saturday. Time: 8...
Republican David Schweikert projected to win 7th term in House of Representatives
PHOENIX — Incumbent Republican Rep. David Schweikert is projected to defeat Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge after votes from Maricopa County were updated Monday evening, according to the Associated Press. Schweikert will represent Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. The incumbent led by 894 votes before about 71,000 ballots dropped in...
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
