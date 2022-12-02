ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WMTW

Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store

The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
MAINE STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)

A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
SILVER SPRING, MD
q101online.com

Caroling and Winning with the Virginia Lottery

Listen this week for Brandy and Nick to sing a line from a famous Christmas Carol! You could win a pack of Virginia Lottery Scratchers valued at $50! Gift a little excitement with Holiday Scratchers from the Virginia Lottery. Gift responsibly. Contest Rules:. WQPO “VA Lottery Holiday Caroling” Contest...
HARRISONBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

MoCo Woman Forgets Hiding Spot for $50,000-Winning Scratch-off

A Silver Spring woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Family Feud scratch-off at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The lucky winner claimed her prize this week after forgetting where she had hid the winning ticket in her home several months back. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia

(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
BEDFORD, VA
mocoshow.com

Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland

A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
WECT

Nearly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF recalled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of an Oscar Mayer product. Per the announcement, certain Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF packages have been recalled due to possible...
VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA

