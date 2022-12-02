Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
mocoshow.com
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)
A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
Nottingham MD
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Nottingham, $25K tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland Lottery officials say several big winning tickets that were sold recently remain unclaimed. A winning $100,000 FAST PLAY Winfall Doubler ticket was sold on November 30 at Kwik Mart, located at 901-A Middle River Road in Middle River (unclaimed). A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold...
Florida man wins $100,000 Powerball prize while visiting Virginia
A Florida man visiting his brother in Virginia found his vacation destination paid off when he scored a $100,000 Powerball prize.
q101online.com
Caroling and Winning with the Virginia Lottery
Listen this week for Brandy and Nick to sing a line from a famous Christmas Carol! You could win a pack of Virginia Lottery Scratchers valued at $50! Gift a little excitement with Holiday Scratchers from the Virginia Lottery. Gift responsibly. Contest Rules:. WQPO “VA Lottery Holiday Caroling” Contest...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through December
SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Woman Forgets Hiding Spot for $50,000-Winning Scratch-off
A Silver Spring woman is $50,000 richer after purchasing a Family Feud scratch-off at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli at 1339 Lamberton Drive in Silver Spring. The lucky winner claimed her prize this week after forgetting where she had hid the winning ticket in her home several months back. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey store
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in New Jersey on Thursday just because a multi-millionaire and thousands of additional players won smaller prizes from the drawing. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day
A North Carolina woman scored two jackpots in one day when she won a $100,000 Powerball prize just hours after giving birth to her daughter.
WECT
Massive, very rare sunfish washes ashore at NC coast; huge fish preserved for museum display
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) - A massive, rare sunfish washed ashore on the North Carolina coast this week. The 450-pound fish is more than 6 feet long and washed ashore on North Topsail Beach near the Seaview Pier on Wednesday, according to officials with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
WECT
Nearly 2,400 pounds of Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF recalled
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of an Oscar Mayer product. Per the announcement, certain Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF packages have been recalled due to possible...
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Comments / 0