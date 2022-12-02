Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: NFL Teams Looking Into Jim Harbaugh As Coaching Option
His success at Michigan has made him an intriguing target for professional franchises.
Ryan Day Believes Ohio State-Michigan Rematch In National Championship Would Be “Historic”
For the fourth time in nine seasons, the College Football Playoff will feature two teams from the same conference after No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State clinched a spot in this year’s semifinals. Alabama and Georgia have done it twice before, creating an all-SEC national championship in...
Detroit News
Michigan football lands transfer offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State
Michigan has dipped into the NCAA transfer portal again to add a veteran offensive lineman to the 2023 roster. Arizona State's LaDarius Henderson announced Tuesday he is signing with the Wolverines a day after he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Entering this season, Michigan added Virginia graduate transfer Olu Oluwatimi, one of three finalists for the Rimington Award given to the nation’s top center.
Detroit News
The Detroit News' top 20 girls basketball teams: West Bloomfield aims to repeat as state champ
West Bloomfield was one of the top teams in the state entering last season and then backed up the hype by finishing 25-1 and winning its first state championship in program history. West Bloomfield definitely has the talent to repeat and is The Detroit News' No. 1 team in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm on the move? Social media reacts to key job opening up via coaching carousel
Jeff Brohm has produced a strong tenure in West Lafayette, going 36-34 overall and producing back-to-back 8-win seasons for Purdue. However, one key job opening up has lit a fire on social media. Early Monday morning, Cincinnati announced Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Detroit News
News & Views: Road woes, Killian Hayes' surge and Saddiq Bey's playmaking
Miami — The Pistons are back on the road and still shorthanded without Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Livers, but the team looks to lock back in after a mental lapse against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team had an impressive overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks, which marked a big...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reveals Jim Leonhard's mindset regarding Wisconsin's DC position
Luke Fickell may not have his DC position wrapped up after all. Fickell said that Jim Leonhard has not made a decision on returning to Madison as the defensive coordinator yet, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It was reported Saturday that Leonhard was planning on returning to Madison in the...
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Breaking: Star Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status known for College Football Playoff and beyond
After a 2021 season in which Jaxson Smith-Njigba was all world, many expected the same to happen during his junior year. Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win against Notre Dame. Though he tried battling through the injury, he was a shell of his former self and was eventually shut down after the Iowa game.
Detroit News
Bojan Bogdanovic 'just a pro': scores 31 points in Pistons' win vs. Heat
Miami — The Pistons haven't had the best luck against the Miami Heat in recent years, but the latest meeting between the two teams was a game that a young team like Detroit can take pride in. Despite a nearly-perfect shooting night from Tyler Herro, Detroit countered each scoring...
Detroit News
Tuesday's NFL: Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in midst of his seventh season
Nashville, Tenn. — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday...
Detroit News
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers: He's going to be out for a little while
Detroit — The Pistons suffered another blow to their roster on Thursday when Isaiah Livers suffered a right shoulder sprain. The second-year forward, who started the last two games at the shooting guard position, was injured in the first quarter of Thursday's 131-125 overtime win over Dallas. It is unclear how long Livers will be sidelined, but Pistons coach Dwane Casey offered an update after practice on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Randy Moss says Peyton Manning is to blame for the two not playing together at Tennessee
Peyton Manning and Randy Moss were two of the biggest college football stars of 1990s. In fact, the two were finalists for the Heisman Trophy during the 1997 season at Tennessee and Marshall, respectively, but they could have been teammates in Knoxville, if not for some ill-timed tardiness. Moss joined...
Detroit News
'We want Jamo': Lions' Jameson Williams has quiet NFL debut
Detroit — They started in the second half, faint at first, but progressively louder as time went on. As the Detroit Lions pulled away from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Ford Field crowd chanted, "We want Jamo." Not initially expected to debut this week, Lions rookie receiver Jameson...
