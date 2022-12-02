ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit News

Michigan football lands transfer offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State

Michigan has dipped into the NCAA transfer portal again to add a veteran offensive lineman to the 2023 roster. Arizona State's LaDarius Henderson announced Tuesday he is signing with the Wolverines a day after he entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Entering this season, Michigan added Virginia graduate transfer Olu Oluwatimi, one of three finalists for the Rimington Award given to the nation’s top center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Star Ohio State receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status known for College Football Playoff and beyond

After a 2021 season in which Jaxson Smith-Njigba was all world, many expected the same to happen during his junior year. Unfortunately, Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in the season-opening win against Notre Dame. Though he tried battling through the injury, he was a shell of his former self and was eventually shut down after the Iowa game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit News

Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Isaiah Livers: He's going to be out for a little while

Detroit — The Pistons suffered another blow to their roster on Thursday when Isaiah Livers suffered a right shoulder sprain. The second-year forward, who started the last two games at the shooting guard position, was injured in the first quarter of Thursday's 131-125 overtime win over Dallas. It is unclear how long Livers will be sidelined, but Pistons coach Dwane Casey offered an update after practice on Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell reportedly hires multiple pieces of UC staff at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell has reportedly made the hiring of three assistants from his Cincinnati staff official at Wisconsin. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Fickell has hired the trio of Mike Tressel, Colin Hitschler and Mike Brown to his staff with the Badgers. Thamel also reports that the group is out on the recruiting trail for Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
Detroit News

'We want Jamo': Lions' Jameson Williams has quiet NFL debut

Detroit — They started in the second half, faint at first, but progressively louder as time went on. As the Detroit Lions pulled away from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the Ford Field crowd chanted, "We want Jamo." Not initially expected to debut this week, Lions rookie receiver Jameson...
DETROIT, MI

