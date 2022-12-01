Read full article on original website
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Animated show ‘Drawn In’ spotlights St. Louis voice actors and representation
In the world of “Drawn In,” you won’t find any of its diverse cast of characters talking about St. Louis. Rather, they live in “Midland City,” a fictional place somewhere in the Midwest. But those voices — each comes from a young St. Louis voice actor.
stlpublicradio.org
Meet the married duo behind the Fattened Caf
When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to introduce authentic Filipino cuisine to the city’s barbecue scene. “I wanted to share my culture in the food scene in any way, and I was really big on, ‘We're keeping it the way that I remember the flavors, the way that I grew up eating it — and if people like it, cool, and if they don't, well then this isn't for you.’”
stlpublicradio.org
Commentary: Trees serve as both symbols and inspiration in art
It's autumn and we can't miss the trees. Pamela Selbert, special writer for the Post-Dispatch, says, "Just when you think you can't stand one more day of simmering on summer's griddle, fall arrives. Ah, fall--so welcome. Of course along with it comes shorter days and cooler temperatures. Then before long,...
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: Nine PBS’ local animated production ‘Drawn In’ hits the airwaves
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. There’s a new cartoon hitting the airwaves, and it features local talent and programming directly influenced by St. Louis area parents and educators. “Drawn In,” produced by Nine PBS, is an animated program part of an initiative to encourage reading and comprehension. The show is paired with educational materials to help parents and teachers to reinforce literacy lessons from the show.
stlpublicradio.org
3 external candidates among 4 finalists for St. Louis police chief
Three officers from outside the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are in the running to take over as chief. The four finalists, who were chosen with the help of the Boulware Group and the Center for Policing Equity, will appear at a community forum at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Vashon High School, 3035 Cass Ave. They are:
stlpublicradio.org
Homeless service providers say St. Louis is not prepared for winter
On Dec. 1, the City of St. Louis launched winter operations to help support people without housing during the coldest months of the year. The city’s Department of Human Services announced that it will collaborate with outreach organizations to ensure that those without housing can access more than 700 shelter beds, including overflow beds.
stlpublicradio.org
Lawsuit over chronic flooding in Cahokia Heights moves forward
A federal judge has denied four motions to dismiss a 2021 lawsuit brought by residents in Cahokia Heights that alleges the local government mismanaged the sewer utility, failing to ensure basic sewage and stormwater services and causing repeated flooding. The November order from U.S. District Judge David W. Dugan found...
Comments / 0