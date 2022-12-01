When Charlene Lopez Young moved to St. Louis to be with Darren Young in 2014, she saw an opportunity to introduce authentic Filipino cuisine to the city’s barbecue scene. “I wanted to share my culture in the food scene in any way, and I was really big on, ‘We're keeping it the way that I remember the flavors, the way that I grew up eating it — and if people like it, cool, and if they don't, well then this isn't for you.’”

