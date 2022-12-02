Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Popculture
Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim
Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal
Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Popculture
Amy Robach: Update on 'GMA' Anchor's Marriage to Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Good Morning America has been touched by a scandal. It was recently reported that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, have been romantically involved. In light of this news, PEOPLE provided an update on Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue. According to the outlet,...
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
Popculture
Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Once Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Save His Brother's Life
Ashton Kutcher recently sat down with his twin brother Micheal to discuss their relationship, as well as Michael's health issues. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa natives are guests on the first episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Angus, a new Paramount+ exclusive health and lifestyle series. During the conversation, Ashton recalled a time when the two had to travel for Michael to get medical care, and the teen — who was born with cerebral palsy — nearly died.
Popculture
Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance
Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
Popculture
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to 'Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer isn't taking comments about her appearance to heart. After the Nope star, who announced her first pregnancy on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to social media to shut down people who said she was "ugly," encouraging her followers to love themselves as much as she does.
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Shares Sweet Tribute After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, couldn't be more excited to become a family of three. Just after the Nope actress, 29, announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she was pregnant with her first child, the 28-year-old fitness trainer took to his Instagram Story to show his support.
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Charity Undergoes Huge Change
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will take full charge of their Archewell Foundation. The change comes after the nonprofit announced that Archewell President Mandana Dayani has stepped down. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement Sunday that Dayani was brought on to help the company while they were on parental leave. They do not plan on hiring a replacement as Harry and Markle take a hands-on role at their company.
Popculture
'Jeopardy!' Contestants Couldn't Identify a Movie Icon
A true Hollywood icon managed to stump a trio of recent Jeopardy contestants. As the New York Post noted, Jeopardy contestants Cris Pannullo, Rob Lamanna, and Jeri Zulli were unable to identify a photo of Gene Kelly. Jeopardy viewers were subsequently incensed that the three contestants weren't up to date on their Singin' in the Rain knowledge.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown's Son Gabe Breaks Down Recalling Dad Kody Forgetting His Birthday
Sister Wives showed the heartbreaking impact Kody Brown's strained relationship with his wife Janelle Brown has had on their children. Their son Gabe broke down in tears as he recalled how Kody called him up on his birthday and completely forgot it was his special day. Kody was nowhere to be seen when Janelle shared photos from her Thanksgiving family gathering last month.
Popculture
HBO Max Cancels Another Major Show
Another major HBO Max show has been shown the exit. FBoy Island, a reality dating series hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, was canceled on Monday, Variety reports. The move is not a surprise, as HBO Max has cut back significantly on reality programming since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was completed in April.
Popculture
Tim Allen Reacts to Kirstie Alley's Death: 'Sad, Sad News'
Tim Allen is mourning the loss of Kirstie Alley. Alley, who starred alongside Allen in 1997's For Richer or Poorer, died Monday, Dec. 5 following a battle with cancer. She was 71. As news of her death broke, her former co-star joined the throngs of celebrities of fans who took to social media to pay tribute.
Comments / 0