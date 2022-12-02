Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Coaches meet in Charlotte prior to High School Championship games
NEW BERN, Craven County — This week is Championship Week for 8 high school football teams in our state. The coaches drove to Charlotte Monday morning to hang out at the Panther’s stadium and pick up their hardware. Tarboro football coach Jeff Craddock has the Vikings in the...
UNC Big Man Armando Bacot Unsure on Timeline for Shoulder Injury
BLACKSBURG, Va. — After missing North Carolina’s 80-72 loss on Sunday at Virginia Tech, star power forward Armando Bacot said there isn’t a clear timeline on his return from a bruised right shoulder. Bacot said he hasn’t practiced since suffering the injury Wednesday night during the opening...
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson discusses Hartman's bowl status, future
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has completely rewritten the Demon Deacon record book and will put his final stamp on his ACC legacy against Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23, but his future beyond that isn’t yet completely decided according to coach Dave Clawson Tuesday morning. “Sam...
chapelboro.com
Here’s a Complete Tracker of Which UNC Football Players Are Transferring
With the college football regular season officially in the rearview mirror and bowl season yet to start, the NCAA transfer portal is heating up. Players around the country are entering their name into the portal or announcing their intention to transfer. Here’s an updated tracker of which members of the UNC football team will be transferring:
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles off to 2-1 start in men’s basketball
Although they needed an extra several days to get going, Eastern Alamance’s varsity basketball team finally started its 2022-23 schedule this past week with a series of non-conference games against local foes Graham, Southern Alamance, and Bartlett Yancey. After waiting around for multiple team members who were still playing...
mebaneenterprise.com
Carolina Pickin' collection offers rare glimpse into Mebane native's playing days
It’s not often you get to meet a genuine hometown hero, but recently Donald and Tony Whitfield got to do just that. More or less. The brothers own Carolina Pickin’, an antiques and rarities store on Clay Street in downtown Mebane, and they share a love of baseball, whether playing themselves, or coaching their kids. It’s not uncommon for them to run across rare and historic baseball memorabilia, or rare and historic Mebane memorabilia.
rhinotimes.com
Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’
Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
WXII 12
Virginia man wins $1 million on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. — Darren Dennison of Marion, Va., tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Dennison bought his Hamilton ticket from the Sheetz on North Main Street in Kernersville. When...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WYFF4.com
Prelim report on deadly North Carolina TV news helicopter crash reveals leadup to impact
WASHINGTON — A preliminary report was released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board about the helicopter crash that killed a local television news station's pilot and its meteorologist. Read the report here. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in the Nov. 22 crash...
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
4-year-old girl dies in crash at Freeman Mill Road, Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 4-year-old is dead after a crash at a Greensboro intersection, according to police. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Randleman Road. Police say a 42-year-old Greensboro man was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry […]
Former Cabarrus DA rarely swiped badge to enter courthouse
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — While Cabarrus County prosecutors handed out unusual, lenient deals to some accused excessive speeders, public records suggest their boss, now-retired District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, was rarely at the courthouse to physically oversee her staff. Courthouse access data show in the 14 months leading up to...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
WBTV
18-year-old dies from shooting that also killed brother at northwest Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The brother of a 17-year-old that was shot and killed in November has also died from his injuries in the shooting. Dominic Salazar, 18, died on Monday from injuries that he got from a shooting at Fred Alexander Park on Nov. 15. Salazar’s brother, 17-year-old Damien...
