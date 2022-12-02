Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Popculture
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
Popculture
'Gilmore Girls' Netflix Exit Date Revealed
There's an expiration date on ' time on Netflix. Although, it won't be leaving the streaming service for quite some time. According to both What's On Netflix and The Wrap, Gilmore Girls will leave the streaming service in 2026. The two publications took part in a joint investigation into several...
Popculture
'NCIS: Hawai'i' to Pay Tribute to Late CBS Story Editor Yakira Chambers
Yakira Chambers, a story editor on NCIS: Hawai'i, died suddenly last week. The hit CBS drama will include a tribute to Chambers in an upcoming episode. Chambers, who also acted in Insecure, was 42. Chambers' family told Deadline the preliminary cause of death was acute asphyxia. She was with her...
Popculture
Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.
Popculture
Prince Harry Hits Back Hard at Tabloid Claim
Prince Harry is clearing up a major rumor about himself that was peddled around prior to his and Meghan Markle's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. According to The Sun, it was alleged that Harry told a friend, "Those Brits need to learn a lesson." However, the Duke of Sussex set the record straight and denied that he ever made any such comment.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal
Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
Popculture
Amy Robach: Update on 'GMA' Anchor's Marriage to Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Good Morning America has been touched by a scandal. It was recently reported that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, have been romantically involved. In light of this news, PEOPLE provided an update on Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue. According to the outlet,...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Shocks Fans of the Controversial 'Cheers' Legend
Kirstie Alley's death came as a shocker to many, including her fans. The Cheers star, who made headlines for her controversial views in recent years, died after a short battle with cancer. She was 71. Her fans and colleagues were quick to share their sadness and surprise on social media.
Popculture
Cardi B Was Paid an Incredible Amount for 35-Minute Private Performance
Cardi B recently got a massive payday. During Art Basel in Miami, Florida, last weekend (Dec. 1 – Dec. 3), the rapper was a featured performer at a private event reserved for an elite group of attendees. A now-deleted tweet by the "I Like It" rapper stated, "I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes...THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER." Cardi, 30, appeared to post the total payment after discussing the outfit she chose for the performance: "a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look, and it represent the purest form of women bodies." Meanwhile, she dropped hints about the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was asked by host Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club on Dec. 1 if she had a release date in mind.
Popculture
Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Once Considered Jumping Off a Balcony to Save His Brother's Life
Ashton Kutcher recently sat down with his twin brother Micheal to discuss their relationship, as well as Michael's health issues. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa natives are guests on the first episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Angus, a new Paramount+ exclusive health and lifestyle series. During the conversation, Ashton recalled a time when the two had to travel for Michael to get medical care, and the teen — who was born with cerebral palsy — nearly died.
Popculture
Gisele Bünchen Offers Rare Life Update in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce
It's been over a month since Tom Brady and Gisele Bünchen revealed that they were getting a divorce. Now, Bünchen is offering up a rare and brief update on how she's doing after her split, per the New York Post. As the publication highlighted, the supermodel is very "happy" right now amid the celebrations for her daughter Vivian's birthday at Walt Disney World.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show
The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
Popculture
Netflix Star Matt Wright Charged After Helicopter Crash That Killed Friend
Australian animal catcher Matt Wright, who stars in Netflix's Wild Croc Territory, was charged in connection with a February helicopter crash that killed his friend, Chris "Willow" Wilson. Police in Darwin said Wright, 43, was involved in an alleged conspiracy to cover up evidence linked to the crash. Wright has denied any wrongdoing.
Popculture
Ted Danson Remembers 'Cheers' Co-Star Kirstie Alley
Ted Danson is looking back on all the laughs he had with Cheers co-star Kirstie Alley prior to her death Monday from cancer at the age of 71. Danson, who played Sam Malone on the hit NBC sitcom, revealed he had actually relived one of Alley's finest comedic moments on the show shortly before learning the actress had passed away following a private battle with cancer.
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Remembers Late Actress
Kirstie Alley's loved ones continue to honor her following the news of her passing. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Alley's ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, took to Instagram to remember the late star. Alley and Stevenson were married from 1983 to 1997 and share two children together, 28-year-old Lillie and 30-year-old True. On...
Comments / 0